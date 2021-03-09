Polymer Industries employees host third blood drive within a year

In response to the nationwide blood shortage, Polymer Industries employees again partnered with Blood Assurance (Chattanooga, Tenn.) to support those in need. Two blood donation buses were filled to capacity during the day of giving.
Polymer Industries continues their vision to give back to local communities.
“It is part of our culture to recycle the products we manufacture and buy back scrap materials to save our landfills. It is also one of core values to give back to our communities. We continue to have outstanding blood drives and sign-up new donors. Our latest employee blood drive was the most successful to date,” said Rohit Saigal, Vice-President of Sales & Marketing.
About Polymer Industries
Polymer Industries is a leading manufacturer of Polyolefin products, engineering plastics, and high-performance materials with over 45 years of experience and technical expertise in the plastics processing industry.
At Polymer Industries, a commitment to sustainability is a daily opportunity to impact the future through responsible practices that are good for the environment, the industry, and our communities. With the manufacturing facilities in Henagar, Pisgah and Tacoma, Wash., as well as their distribution facilities in Salt Lake City, Utah; and Bolingbrook, Ill.; and their truck liner manufacturer in Oxford, Wis., the company is able to service its customers’ domestic and international needs.
For the latest news and to learn more about the company's 45-year history of making innovative products, visit www.polymerindustries.com and follow them on LinkedIn.
