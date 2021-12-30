The qualifying period for all elected candidates for the DeKalb County Republican Primary opens on Jan. 4, 2022 and will run through Jan. 28, 2022. All candidates that are interested in running for the upcoming terms will need to meet with Party Chairman David Gulledge to file the forms to be on the ballot in the May 24 Primary election.
Also, all of the 32 elected positions on the DeKalb County Republican Executive Committee will be up for election as well. There are seven seats in each of the four Commission Districts and four county-wide positions.
Gulledge will be located at the DeKalb County Probate Judge’s Courtroom on Tuesday, Jan. 4 and Wednesday, Jan. 5 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. He will also be there Jan. 28 for the closing day of qualifying.
You can call him at 256-996-5031 to schedule an appointment on those days or anytime up until closing of qualifying. He will have all the necessary forms available for the county positions and for the Ethics Commission.
