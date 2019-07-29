Heritage festival approaches

Fort Payne Mainstreet is gearing up to host its second Latino Festival set to take place on Aug. 3 at the Fort Payne Rotary Pavilion.
Fort Payne Mainstreet board member and event organizer Ken Mayo said this year’s event has been well organized.
“I think [the Latino Festival] is going to see a great turn out and be a lot of fun,” said Tim Harris, Fort Payne Main Street director.
Mayo said there is a charge of $5 for adults and $1 per child, and the festivities will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“We are non-profit, and all the funds that we raise go back into the community and the downtown area,” said Mayo.
This cultural night will include traditional food, drinks, arts and crafts, as well as entertainment from a DJ, live music and traditional dance performances.
Mayo said there will be food vendors from Mi Casita Mexican Restaurant, Los Reyes Market, San Jose Mexican Restaurant, Carolina Hosiery and local Mexican bakeries.
“Kim and Jeff Hall, owners of Fort Payne Chick-fil-A, will be handing out close to 200 grab bags,” Mayo said.
Mayo said the Halls’ are “very evolved in the community and are happy to be a part of the Latino Festival.”
According to Mayo, a Mariachi Band will perform two sessions, and VDJ Wanako will perform throughout the whole event.
Jacobo Argueta, known as VDJ Wanako, said he is thankful for being able to be a part of this “magnificent event,” here in Fort Payne; the place that saw his growth as a [Latino] DJ for the last 16 years.
Mayo said there will be a group of more than 20 dancers performing heritage dances starting at 5 p.m. and will last about an hour.
Mayo said the splash pad will also be open, and there will be four bounce houses available for the kids.
“Everybody is welcome, we would like the whole community to come out and the Hispanic community to show its support,” said Mayo.
Mayo said they are enjoying the commonality they are having with the Latino community.
“They’re just people like us, their hardworking, they love their families, and they love Fort Payne,” he said.
According to Argueta, being a part of the Latino Festival and seeing the support of the Latino community and the city of Fort Payne “brings him so much joy.”
Mayo said a goal of the event is to have the Hispanic community enjoy themselves locally right here in Fort Payne.
For updates on Saturday’s event, visit the Fort Payne Main Street Facebook page at @FortPayneAlabamaMainStreet.
