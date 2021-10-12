Canyon Fest returns next month

Little River Canyon Center is gearing up to welcome its 12th annual Canyon Fest, a celebration of art and nature, on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The festival features a wide variety of vendors, art demonstrations activities, a selection of live music and food vendors.
According to LRCC staff, the more than a decade-long celebration observes the protection of the beauty of the Little River region while incorporating local food, folk art and more.
The family-friendly event will also feature live animal shows and kids' activities. The Canyon Center welcomes pets on leashes.
The event is free and open to the public, but donations to the Canyon Center are welcomed.
The Little River Canyon Center, open to the public since 2009, is a Jacksonville State University entity that adjoins the Little River Canyon National Preserve.
The center features a regular schedule of programs from concerts, to workshops, lectures and other activities for all ages. Per Jacksonville State University, the building itself is a Leadership for Energy and Environment Design (LEED) Silver Certified structure that utilizes geothermal heating and cooling, recycled materials, added insulation, among other innovative and sustainable design elements.
The Little River Canyon Center is located at 4322 Little River Canyon RIm Pkwy, Fort Payne and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For additional information, call 256-845-3548.
