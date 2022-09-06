The new fiscal year starts October 1, so passage of a budget several weeks ahead of that date gives department heads a better ability to plan the use of resources.
Approval of the budget appeared on the preliminary meeting agenda. The actual meeting happened after press time. Additional details about this and other matters discussed Tuesday will appear on Times-Journal.com and in Saturday’s edition.
The preliminary meeting agenda also noted consideration of a contract with Warner Construction for renovation of the existing Sports Complex and the purchase of lighting from Musco for the baseball and softball fields for the same renovation project. The soccer fields are utilizing some of the lights and poles previously purchased for a new complex site that the council opted to postpone building in favor of the existing complex in order to save millions of dollars.
Renovations at the Sports Complex were reportedly delayed this summer because Warner was also performing renovations for the school system at Wildcat Stadium and other facilities.
In other business, the council was scheduled to consider contracting with Van Scoyoc Associates in Washington, D.C. for grant consulting and procurement services, according to the agenda. A Fort Payne native, Shannon Scruggs Campagna, is a vice president at the advocacy firm.
The agenda called for consideration of a resolution accepting the lowest qualified bid for sewer piping for the Airport Road sewer rehabilitation project. James Payton of Ladd Environmental reviewed the bids and recommended the low bidder be awarded the bid.
The council was also set to discuss an appropriation to the Patriots Memorial Park to come from the money that DC Gas gave to the city. They also planned to discuss purchasing an ice chest for use at city functions.
Finally, LaRue Hardinger, on behalf of the Marine Corps League, was scheduled to address the Mayor and city council to thank them for their continued support of the organization’s Toys for Tots efforts.
