Juniors and seniors from schools across DeKalb County attended the 2020 Youth Prevention Conference organized by the Substance Abuse Prevention Team of CED Mental Health Center on Wednesday.
“The event is put on each year by the CED Mental Health Prevention team who covers Cherokee, Etowah and DeKalb County educating students on the harms of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs,” said CED Prevention Coordinator Hannah Chandler.
Along with Chandler, the prevention staff consists of the following prevention specialists, Lesha Mcelrath, Daphne Stewart, Laura Durbin and Nancy Steed.
“We hope to teach kids to make good choices,” Chandler said.
Students and faculty gathered at the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum to witness speakers Nathan Harmon and Tony Hoffman.
Among the attendees was DeKalb County Superintendent Jason Barnett, who thanked the CED Mental Health Center for putting on the YPC event every year.
“It’s a really good program. You always bring in some phenomenal speakers who have a great testimony, a great story and a lot of wisdom,” he said.
Barnett also took the opportunity to recognize the Collinsville High School girls basketball team, the AHSAA Class 2A State Champions.
“Congratulations ladies, I am really proud of you guys. You represented your school and DeKalb County with a lot of pride, thank you all for that,” he said.
Harmon, an Indiana native and international speaker, is the founder of Your Life Speaks. He travels to speak at public and private schools, universities and conferences across the US.
Chandler said he is recognized as the top booked school speaker of 2017, 2018 and 2019.
“We started in Indiana in 2016 and it just grew from one school to the next. It's now national from coast-to-coast, and we have some schools in other countries this year [including] Brazil, Zimbabwe, Tokyo and Guatemala,” said Harmon.
His speech and story relays a message to “control what you can control, which is you because you can’t control what others think or say, but you can control your actions.”
Harmon shared personal experiences that shaped him and changed the course of his life while addressing various topics that youths deal with, including mental health, addiction, the power of choice, overcoming and navigating adversity.
According to cedmentalhealth.org, alcohol-related car crashes are the number one killer for teenagers in the United States and teens that drink are 7.5 times more likely to use drugs and 50 times more likely to use cocaine than young people who never drink.
“I try to live my life by five principles: transparency, accountability, hard work, good choices and to value people,” he said.
He said his whole heart is invested in creating an experience in these assemblies that are moments of impact on his listeners because “you remember the experience.”
“We are trying to communicate a message that’s relevant and impacts students. I believe that people can be radical crazy enough to change the world,” Harmon said.
Harmon's speech was followed by California native, former BMX champion, founder of Freewheel Project and speaker Tony Hoffman.
“I’ve been doing this for 10 years now and I think the people that brought us here are amazing,” said Hoffman.
He said you usually don’t find a lot of people in the communities that come together like this one to work hard for the youth.
“So, to be here has been an awesome experience,” Hoffman said.
He said his message is “one choice can change the rest of your life.”
“I focused on my story, how I thought, how I acted, how I felt, and how a lot of my feelings drove my behaviors,” said Hoffman.
He conveyed to the students a possible outcome of not dealing with or speaking about the issues they are dealing with.
Hoffman shared his life journey from opioid addiction, prison and his recovery. He addressed peer pressure, decision making, bullying, and breaking the stigma of addiction with his recovery story.
“Everybody in the world is going through something at some point in their lives, and we can find things to change the way we feel to run away from or to cope with what we are experiencing when the answer is really just to talk about it,” he said.
He spoke of feelings of isolation, depression and struggles with social anxiety and what happens when we play on that isolation and loneliness.
He said when that happens, “we look for things to change the way we feel. We find ourselves in self-destructive cycles.”
“My goal is to encourage them to talk and to have the courage to speak up about their experiences, so they don’t have to find things to change the way they deal instead of finding relief in talking,” Hoffman said.
The speakers also addressed various forms of substance abuse, including vaping, alcohol and tobacco use during Wednesday's conference.
According to cedmentalhealth.org, recovery can begin at any point in the addiction process, and the earlier, the better. The more prolonged drug abuse continues, the stronger the addiction becomes and the harder it is to treat.
Having dealt with all of these issues as teenagers and into adulthood first-hand, Harmon and Hoffman provided the audience with a profound understanding of the steps they took to overcome their setbacks, which included loss and prison time.
They also spoke of the decisions that led them into those dark times and what steps they should have taken to avert those crises.
Each of their journeys was unique and touched on various aspects of obstacles young people face from an early age, including family trauma such as divorce and abuse.
The 2020 YPC was sponsored by the following: Dean’s Auto, Kilgore Express Pharmacy #6, Town of Collinsville, Sand Mountain Electric Co-op, DeKalb County Commission, Town of Mentone, Collinsville Express Drug, Liberty Bank, D.C. Gas, Town of Fyffe, Town of Crossville, Town of Geraldine, Collinsville Health Care & Rehab, Don Chicos of Fort Payne, First State Bank of DeKalb County and Representative Becky Nordgren, House District 29.
For more information on CED Mental Health, visit their website at cedmentalhealth.org.
Follow Nathan Harmon on all social media platforms by searching Your life Speaks and Tony Hoffman at www.tonyhoffmanspeaking.com or on social media by searching Tony Hoffman.
