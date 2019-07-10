Kilpatrick to see possible paving projects

The DeKalb County Commission on Tuesday heard updates from Lucas Blankenship, director of Economic Development and Planning with the Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments, on a Community Development Block Grant.
Blankenship addressed the council with an overview of the CDBG grant the county is in the process of applying for that will allow for a road paving project in the Kilpatrick area.
“We are looking at County Roads 69, 113, 179, 370, 374, 467 and 479,” Blankenship said. “We are trying to get those paved in their entirety at this point.”
The grant application requests $350,000 to complete the work.
Blankenship said his office is compiling the low to moderate income surveys that were conducted in the area, and the grant application is due by July 22, 2019.
District 2 Commissioner Scot Westbrook thanked TARCOG and the county for their involvement in getting assistance to this area of the DeKalb.
“I’d like to commend our staff and few volunteers that we had that assisted in the gathering of the information and performing the surveys in these communities,” Westbrook said. “It is an area that is in dire need of some assistance, and so, thank you to everyone that was a part of this.”
A resolution was approved to proceed with the grant application process.
The commission also:
• approved the County Road 116 funding agreement for annual federal aid money.
• awarded the annual Liquid Calcium Chloride Bid to Southeastern Road Treatment with an 11 to 13 percent increase from the last bid.
• approved the resignations of Zach Davis and Mike Traylor from the sheriff’s office.
• approved the hiring of Riley Shrader and Jonathon Whitmire at the sheriff’s office.
• recognized Emergency Management Agency Director Anthony Clifton for being chosen as Alabama’s EMA director of the year and Deputy Director Michael Posey for introduction of a new safety training program for DeKalb County employees.
The next DeKalb County Commission meeting is July 23 at 10 a.m. in the DeKalb County Activities Building located at 111 Grand Ave SW, Fort Payne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.