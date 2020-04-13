Alfa Insurance® agents, customer service representatives (CSRs) and adjusters are already responding to help policyholders in Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi who incurred damage from tornadoes, hail and strong thunderstorms that moved through the evening of Easter and into the overnight hours.
According to the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), tornadoes are expected to have caused damage in Blount, Cullman, DeKalb, Etowah, Jefferson, Marshall, Pickens, Tuscaloosa and Walker counties in Alabama; Catoosa, Chattooga, Floyd, Murray and Walker counties in Georgia; and Clarke, Covington, Jasper, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lawrence, Noxubee, Walthall and Yazoo counties in Mississippi. National Weather Service staff will survey these areas to assign a rating to the suspected tornadoes.
To file a claim for home or property damage:
• Contact local Alfa® service centers
• Call the Customer Resource Center at 1-800-964-2532, open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily
• Visit AlfaInsurance.com
• Use the Alfa2Go® app for iPhone and Android smartphones
Alfa service centers and claims offices remain staffed, although staff have taken steps to safeguard health and limit the spread of COVID-19. Due to current social distancing requirements, policyholders who have a claim and want to come inside a service center are asked to call ahead.
Policyholders who experienced property or auto damage as a result of the storms are encouraged to make temporary repairs to prevent additional damage. Additional post-storm recovery tips include:
• Retaining receipts from purchases related to temporary repairs to include with any claims.
• Inspecting vehicles for damage as quickly as possible after a hailstorm. Claims costs are generally covered for customers with comprehensive coverage on their policies, but customers with basic liability will be responsible for all repair costs.
• Being wary of unsolicited or unexpected offers to perform repairs or conduct inspections. Disaster victims are prime targets for insurance scams.
• Contacting the state attorney general’s office with reports of suspected fraud, looting or price gouging.
Find other tips for recovering from storms at Alfa’s online Severe Storm Center.
For additional updates, visit AlfaInsurance.com, Facebook.com/AlfaInsurance or Twitter.com/Alfa_Insurance.
