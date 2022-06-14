Mentone-based Summer Music Series about to begin

The Little River Arts Council is hosting the Summer Music Series, which kicks off June 18 at the Mentone Inn Bed and Breakfast.
The event begins at 7 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. the concert is free and everyone is welcome.
Kicking off the Summer Music Series is Jimmy Buffett cover band Parrot Tales.
In addition to the Parrot Tales’ performance of iconic Buffett songs the band encourages the audience’s involvement during the show. Beachballs and a limbo contest are expecting to be quite the crowd pleasers.
The arts council encourages people to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. Fontastic Food Truck will be catering the event or guests can pack their own snacks.
