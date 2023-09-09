Longtime public servant laid to rest Friday

Jimmy Van Lindsey, who served the people of DeKalb County for 28 years as circuit clerk, died Monday at his home in Fort Payne.
Lindsey was born in Skirum and was a proud member of DeKalb High School’s graduating class of 1960, and Jacksonville State University’s Class of 1965.
After graduation, he worked with his father Joseph Lindsey at A.J. Lindsey and Son Produce.
His career in public service began in 1977, as circuit clerk. He would be a fixture at the DeKalb County Courthouse until his retirement in 2005.
"I love serving people and helping them when I can, and I have enjoyed coming to work every day," Lindsey said at the time of his retirement. "But after 28 years, I think it's time to turn it over to someone else.”
“With the passing of Jimmy Lindsey, our community has lost a man who was a true public servant,” retired Ninth Circuit Judge Randall Cole said.
“I worked with him for many years at the courthouse and I know firsthand how willing he was to try to help anyone who had a problem, and he did it with a smile.
“He made many friends over the years, and we all will miss him,” Cole said.
Current Circuit Clerk Todd Greeson recalled that he used to run into Lindsey – often at the post office – and always enjoyed the opportunity to chat with his predecessor in the clerk’s office.
“He was always smiling,” Greeson said.
After Lindsey had retired as circuit clerk, he said, the two served as jurors together.
Lindsey’s service extended beyond the courthouse.
He was a lifetime member of Highland Baptist Church and he served faithfully as a deacon until the time of his death.
He was known for his love of gardening and fishing, and for “always smiling.”
Lindsey is survived by his wife of 57 years, Treva Cox Lindsey, children Jay Lindsey and wife Kelli, Meredith Reuse and husband Roger, Camille Lindsey, and Megan Taheri and husband Andrew; grandchildren Justin and Haley Lindsey, Kailyn and
Aaron Reid, A.J. Lindsey, Marshall Lindsey, Rachel and Andy Hamm, Ryan Reuse,
Robbie Reuse, Kathryn Hayes, and Garrison Lindsey; great-grandchildren Sanford,
Olivia, and Clark Reid; and sister Jane Lindsey Bailey.
Funeral service for Lindsey was Friday at Wilson Funeral Home, with Rev. Steve Davis and Judge Randall Cole officiating. Burial followed in Glenwood Cemetery.
