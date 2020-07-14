al elections started countywide on July 7. Any qualified elector who will have resided within a municipality, for a period of at least 90 days on Election Day may qualify to run for office by filing the appropriate forms with the municipality’s clerk and paying any appropriate fees set by the council. Designated polling places will open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on August 25. If necessary, a runoff election will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
Thus far, the following candidates have qualified:
Fort Payne
• Brian Baine (for mayor)
• Jamie Fleming
• Wade Hill
• Kerry Jones
• Charlene Magbie
• Diego Reynosa
• Angie Shugart
• Leslie Vaughn
• Walter Watson
• Neal Wooten
• Johnny Eberhart
• Randall Ham
• Phillip Smith
• Celeste Ragan
• Jimmy Ballinger
• Ken Mayo
Council seats are decided at-large. Fort Payne City Clerk Andy Parker said pay for the next mayor will increase from $58,000 to $69,290, the Council president will earn $11,700 (previously $9,600) and Council members will make $9,100 per year (previously $7,200). Polling places have been consolidated for this election only to the VFW Hall and the Wills Valley Recreation Center.
Rainsville
• Rodger Lingerfelt (for mayor)
• Arlan “Monk” Blevins (Place One)
• Bejan Taheri (Place Two)
• Ricky Byrum (Place Three)
• Brandon Freeman (Place Four)
• Derek Rosson (Place Five)
According to Rainsville City Clerk Kelly Frazier, pay for the next mayor will increase from $18,000 to $24,000 and incoming council members will see pay increase from $7,200 to $9,600.
Henagar
• Lee Davis (for mayor)
• Winston Busby (Place One)
• Joy Dixson (Place Two)
• Toby C. Laney (Place Two)
• Dale Callaham (Place Three)
• Robert Trotman (Place Four)
• Angie Davis (Place Four)
• Jeff McCurdy (Place Five)
According to City Clerk Lora Corbin, pay will remain $1,000 per month for the next mayor and $250 a month for Council members. Qualifying fees are $50. The polling place will be at the Community Center at the City Park. For more information, call Corbin at 256-657-6282 or email cityofhenagar@farmerstel.com.
Collinsville
• Johnny Traffanstedt (for mayor)
• Donna Jones (Place Two)
• David Bowen (Place Three)
According to Collinsville Town Clerk Jill Tidmore, pay for the next mayor will increase from $1,000 to $1,500 per month and the next council members will earn $450 (previously $350). The polling place for the municipal election will be Town Hall. For more information, call Tidmore at 256-524-2135 or email cityclerk@collinsvillealabama.net.
Crossville
• Tera Fortenberry (for mayor)
• Roger Bino Richards (for mayor)
• Nelson Ferrell (Place One)
• Brad Hood (Place Two)
• Faye Kilgo (Place Three)
• Larry Colvin (Place Three)
• Bryan Ray (Place Four)
• Jimmy Barnhill (Place Five)
• Connie Brothers (Place Five)
Crossville Town Clerk Debbie Stepleton said the next mayor’s pay will increase from $800 to $1,000 per month, while Council member pay will increase from $150 to $300 per month. Qualifying fees are $50 for mayor and $25 for council. The polling place will be Town Hall at 14521 Alabama Highway 68 in Crossville. For more information, contact Stepleton at 256-528-7121.
Fyffe
• Jonathan Bartlett (for mayor)
• Paul Cagle (for mayor)
• James Spears (Place One)
• Katie Woodall (Place Two)
• Gerald Green (Place Three)
• Dale Wooten (Place Five)
Qualifying fees are $25, according to Town Hall employee Judy Lewis. She said the next mayor will earn $900 per month, the next Council members $450 per month. The polling place will be the Senior Center. For more information, contact Town Clerk Brandi Clayton at 256-623-7298.
Geraldine
• John “Chuck” Ables (for mayor)
• Shon Rogers
• Sherrie Hiett
• Angelia Camp
• Stanley Rooks
• Tim Gilbert
• Larry “Punch” Lingerfelt
Town Clerk Donna Johnson said the qualifying fees are $50 for mayor and $25 for council. The next mayor’s pay will increase from $600 to $800 a month while the next Council will earn $300 per month (previously $150). The polling place will be First Baptist Church of Geraldine. For more information, contact Johnson at 256-659-2122 ext. 7 or by emailing townofgeraldine@farmerstel.com.
Hammondville
• John Moore (for mayor)
• Felicia Harrison (Place Four)
• Tammy Brown (Place Five)
Hammondville Town Clerk Brianna Clayton said qualifying fees for mayor are $25 and it is $10 to run for a Council seat. The mayor is paid $400 per month, the Council members earn $50 per month. The polling place will be the fire station. For more information, contact Clayton at 256-635-6374 or email hammondvilletownclerk@gmail.com.
Ider
• Wendy Lassetter (for mayor)
• Lisa George (Place One)
• Michael Wootten (Place Two)
• Dewayne Chapman (Place Three)
• Sharlyn Huber (Place Four)
• Roger Wootten (Place Five)
Ider Town Clerk Jackie Westbrook said the next mayor’s pay will remain $100 per week while Council members will continue to earn $25 per month. Qualifying fees are $25. The polling place will be the Ider Senior Center. For more information, contact Westbrook at 256-657-4184 or email townofiderclerk@farmerstel.com.
Mentone
• Rob Hammond (for mayor)
• John Verdon (Place One)
• JD Trammell (Place Two)
• Hobson Kirby (Place Three)
• Ray Padgett (Place Four)
• Gerald Bailey (Place Five)
According to Mentone Town Clerk Kristen Emory, the next mayor’s pay increases from $500 per month to $1,000. The Council member pay will remain $40 per month. Qualifying fees are $50 for mayor, $25 for council. The polling place will be 5951 Alabama Highway 117. For more information, call Emory at 256-634-4444 or email mentone5al@yahoo.com.
Sylvania
• Denny Smith (Place Three)
• Gary Ferguson (Place Four)
• Larry Bailey (Place Five)
According to Sylvania Town Clerk Lana Porter, the qualifying fees are $50 for mayor and $25 for council. The pay for mayor is increasing from $400 to $600 per month. The pay for mayor pro tem will increase from $150 to $300 a month. Council member pay is increasing from $100 to $200 per month. The polls will be open at the Sylvania Town Hall inside the courtroom located at 22957 Sylvania Avenue South. For more information, contact Porter at 256-638-2604 or email clerk@sylvaniaalabama.com before 5 p.m. on July 21.
Valley Head
• Michael Key (for mayor)
• Jacob Brown (for mayor)
• Karen Vest (Place One)
• Russell Head (Place One)
• Adele Philips (Place Two)
• Jack Martin (Place Three)
• Marie Behling (Place Four)
• Chris Busby (Place Five)
• Anna Mae Horn (Place Five)
According to Valley Head Town Clerk Debra Rhodes, the qualifying fees are $50 for mayor and council. Council members are paid $50 per month while the mayor earns $500 per month. The polling place will be at Valley Head Town Hall. For more information, call Rhodes at 256-635-6814 or email vhtownhall@farmerstel.com.
The last day for a voter to apply for a regular absentee ballot is August 20.
Candidates can announce in The Times-Journal. These announcements appear in the lower quarter of the front page to ensure similar placement for all candidates who reach out to us. Announcements should include a head and shoulders photo of the candidate and contain a word count of no more than 500 words describing who the candidate is and the office sought. These can be delivered in person to The Times-Journal office or emailed to emily.kirby@times-journal.com. To learn more about advertising, call Advertising Director Linda Stiefel at (256) 304-0061 or email lstiefel@times-journal.com.
