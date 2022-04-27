DCSO arrests nine using search warrants, traffic stops

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office narcotics and criminal interdiction agents arrested nine people following search warrants and traffic stops.
On April 25, agents with the narcotics and criminal interdiction units partnered with officers with the Sylvania Police Department to execute a search warrant at a residence on Newman Drive in Sylvania, where methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found inside. They arrested Brent Cagle Wells, 44 of Rainsville, Timothy Neil Wells, 46 of Rainsville, Justus Isaiah Wegweiser, 39 of Sylvania, and David Ladelle Scales, Jr., 39 of Sylvania. All were charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance and for possession of drug paraphernalia.
In a separate situation on Monday, agents with the county narcotics unit conducted a search warrant on County Road 216 in Rainsville and found marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Sonia Raylene Posey, 48 of Rainsville, and Garry Scott Chapman, 47 of Rainsville, were charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana.
The same day, the narcotics agents received information raising suspicion about a residence on County Road 233 in Sylvania. When the agents arrived, Christopher Richard Franco, 39 of Rainsville, attempted to flee and consumed something suspected of being methamphetamine. During a search of the home, additional meth and drug paraphernalia were found. Franco was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest and tampering with physical evidence. Lois Jean Noland, 48 of Sylvania, was charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Also on Monday, at approximately 4 p.m., a criminal interdiction agent attempted a traffic stop on County Road 52 near the Peak's Corner Community after observing the vehicle moving erratically while passing utility workers. The driver, Dakota Hartline, 29 of Chickamauga, Ga., initially attempted to flee but came to a stop a short distance away on County Road 50. Hartline was found to have outstanding warrants with Walker County, Ga. for four counts of first-degree burglary, a second-degree burglary charge, financial transaction card theft and fourth-degree forgery and entering an automobile. He was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center and awaits extradition to Georgia.
DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden noted “a great job by our guys and girls in taking initiative to clean up the problem areas in our communities. Our deputies and agents set out each day to get the job done, even on state holidays."
He referred to Confederate Memorial Day, which is an official state holiday in Alabama, Mississippi and South Carolina recognizing the 258,000 Confederate soldiers who died fighting against the Union.
"I can't stress enough how fortunate we are to have employees who take their job of protecting our communities from narcotics and criminals so seriously. God Bless!"
