Fort Payne woman faces capital murder charge in 2021 death

A Fort Payne woman is in the DeKalb County Jail, facing a capital murder charge, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office online jail roster.
Court documents indicate Loretta Kay Carr, 43, is accused of murder during a kidnapping – of intentionally pushing Mary Elizabeth Isbell off a cliff on or around Oct. 18, 2021.
According to previously published news reports, Hartselle police and DeKalb County investigators were looking for a woman identified by published media accounts as Mary Elizabeth Isbell Wright, who was reported missing to Hartselle police in early 2022. At the time of the July update on the news story, it had been six months since she was reported missing, and eight months since she was last seen.
The missing woman, known as Beth, had ties to DeKalb County, where she’d lived with her boyfriend, identified in the news story as James Allen Wright.
Her mother lived in Hartselle, and according to published news stories, she was last seen in Hartselle, across the street from the school her son attended.
This story will be updated as information is made available from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.