IAPD President Deborah Ragsdale, Polymer Industries LLC, to Serve a Second Year-Term

Deborah Ragsdale

The Performance Plastics Association, is pleased to announce Deborah Ragsdale of Polymer Industries LLC’s continued leadership with a second term as the IAPD President. 

Ragsdale has worked at Polymer Industries, LLC for 32 years, most recently as the director of relations and a national sales manager. She lives with her husband, Ricky Ragsdale in Henagar.

