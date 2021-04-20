Rainsville Council announces spring cleanup dates

The Rainsville City Council on Monday night approved rescheduling the city’s annual spring cleanup month to begin Friday, May 28 through Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
The council approved the purchase of five 20-yard dumpsters at the cost of $27,315.00 scheduled to be delivered around May 19.
As a result, Councilman Ricky Byrum suggested pushing forward their annual spring clean-up month to allow time for the new dumpsters to arrive. Following a brief discussion, the council unanimously approved the move to begin on May 28.
“We use those for our clean-up,” he said. ”We have so many out right now I am not sure that we will have enough for the clean-up.”
The city will have roll-off dumpsters placed behind city hall for residents served by the City of Rainsville Sanitation Department to utilize free of charge.
Proof of services via a sanitation bill is required and the dumpster will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
Byrum said the move would allow them to ensure full capacity is available for people's unwanted items.
“It takes three [dumpsters], one for scrap metal, one for wood and one for garbage,” he said.
During Monday night's meeting, Councilman Bejan Taheri also announced the annual memorial service for victims of the April 27, 2011, tornado outbreak is Saturday, April 24 at 2 p.m. at the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum.
“This one is special because this is our 10th anniversary and I believe the Memorial Board decided they are not going to do it every year,” he said. “They are talking about whether to have it every five or 10 years. They have not made that decision yet, but we know this is going to be the last one for a while.”
Taheri encouraged the public to attend Saturday's memorial event and said there will be various dignitaries present including General Steve Marshall, Senator Steven Livingston and Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter, along with various gospel singers.
He said in case of rain, the event would move inside the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum.
The council also heard updates from the following departments:
Councilman Arlan “Monk” Blevins announced the Rainsville Police Department's amnesty month has brought $40,370.85 in payments.
Rainsville Assistant Police Chief Matt Crum reiterated to the public it is against the law to advertise on the state right away, including at the crossing of Alabama Highway 75 and Alabama Highway 35.
The councilmen also took the opportunity to congratulate the Plainview High School varsity softball team for their six consecutive county championship, the Plainview High School junior varsity softball team for their fifth consecutive county championship and the youth baseball league players for their continued efforts as the season progresses.
The council also:
• approved the purchase of 100 garbage cans at $6,519.40
• held a public hearing to discuss the alcohol license application submitted by Super Stop 75, beverage store. The council approved the Alcohol License Application of Super Stop 75 Resolution 04-19-2021(A) located on McCurdy Avenue North in Rainsville. No official opening day was provided.
• approved to empower the mayor to sign the various Disposal Agreement contracts, a protection agreement to prevent the city from being liable when hauling roll-off equipment to the landfills.
• approved the purchase of new 911 Software for dispatch at $2,310.00.
• approved to hire Ian Richards as Rainsville City Pool manager at $10 an hour.
• approved the purchase of an ice machine at $3,700 from Fast Fixings Foods in Boaz for the Field of Dreams Sports Complex.
• approved the second reading of Sign Ordinance 3-15-2021.
• approved to send Rainsville Fire Chief Willimac Wright and assistant to a Fire Chief’s Conference in August.
• approved a $1,000 donation to the DeKalb County Children's Advocacy Center.
• approved a $500 sponsorship for the Alabama High School Rodeo Association.
• approved Resolution 04-19-2021(B) referring to the surplus of scrap metal from the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
An executive session was held to discuss pending litigation. The council approved to empower the mayor to sign the new sign ordinance contracts and get all the documentation in place as he sees fit.
The next council meeting is scheduled for May 3, 2021, with a workshop at 4 p.m. and a regular session at 4:30 p.m.
