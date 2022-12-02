Flu overtaking COVID as dominant virus

The COVID-19 virus continues to spread throughout the world and locally, although DeKalb County continues to be considered "low risk" based on the reduced number of new cases.
The bad news is influenza visited early and Alabama is recording the highest infection rate in years. Compared to this time last year, flu cases have more than doubled.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there hasn't been a higher rate of infection since the swine flu outbreak in 2009.
To make matters worse, the COVID Omnicron virus, Respiratory Syncytical Virus (RSV) and the Human Rhinovirus/Enterovirus virus are now circulating together.
"I tell parents that COVID was the ultimate bully. It bullied every other virus for two years," said Dr. Mark Griffiths, Emergency Room medical director of Children's Health Care of Atlanta.
Griffiths described the mix as a "viral jambalaya" while noting his hospital sees at least 30% more patients than usual for this time of the year. Many patients are forced to wait in emergency rooms for beds to become available.
The DeKalb County Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccinations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Testing is available Thursdays from 1:30-3:30 p.m. No appointment is needed, but call (256) 845-1931 to ensure a nurse will be available to administer the dose. Flu shots are available at most pharmacies.
While RSV isn't a major health risk except to very young, elderly or immune-compromised individuals, a surge in infections rates just previous to the beginning of positive cases of flu reportedly resulted in wait times of up to 10 hours.
In the most recent ADPH report, Alabama already saw 13 confirmed influenza-related deaths this season and every single state district is reporting lab confirmed cases growing.
Only seven new hospital admissions were reported in the previous seven days for COVID-related treatment and the positive testing rate has hovered between 1-4%.
As much as everyone would like to forget about COVID and move on, information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates the virus continues to evolve into new strains, some more contagious and more difficult to avoid that what health experts have seen.
Experts say prevention is always better than treatment for any illness, so continue to pay close attention to hand-washing practices, cover all coughs and sneezes and listen to your doctors advice concerning distancing and masking up if you are more part of a vulnerable population.
