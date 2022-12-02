Flu overtaking COVID as dominant virus

The DeKalb County Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccinations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Testing is available Thursdays from 1:30-3:30 p.m. No appointment is needed, but call (256) 845-1931 to ensure a nurse will be available to administer the dose.

The COVID-19 virus continues to spread throughout the world and locally, although DeKalb County continues to be considered "low risk" based on the reduced number of new cases.

The bad news is influenza visited early and Alabama is recording the highest infection rate in years. Compared to this time last year, flu cases have more than doubled.

