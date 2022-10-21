City addresses park safety issue

The Fort Payne City Council voted this week to spend up to an additional $15,000 to extend fencing beyond the 300 feet to be installed along the western perimeter of the Alabama Walking Park to include the parking lot on the north end.
Citizens have complained that the Dye Branch Creek between the park and the railroad tracks presents a danger, especially to children who play in the walking park.
The council voted to make a budget adjustment to hire an additional maintenance person so two-person teams can handle a backlog of projects needing attention.
Mayor Brian Baine cautioned the council that hiring someone will deplete the budget surplus they started out with. He recommended going ahead with the hire because the need is great enough to get projects caught up and provide better service to the citizens of Fort Payne.
Council member John Smith said they expect more revenue to come in than what they conservatively predicted to see.
Mayor Brian Baine reported that the site of the old DeKalb General Hospital has had grass seeded and is looking good, but they are still awaiting the OK from state officials before any new construction can happen there.
Baine said the renovation of the police station is also progressing.
He said their recruitment of a Washington D.C. firm is already producing leads as far as obtaining more grants, which should allow the city to do more with fewer local resources.
The city council approved an alcohol license for Little River Burgers and Brews and activity permits for the United Givers Fund to hold its campaign kickoff and fundraiser on Oct 21 at the Rotary Pavilion. The organization is recruiting volunteers to help raise money for local organizations that depend on UGF money to operate.
They also approved an activity permit for DeKalb Animal Hospital for their annual Halloween Party for Clients and Pets on Oct. 30 at the Rotary Pavilion from 2-5 p.m.
Baine reminded everyone the Hustle 4 Heroes event is Nov. 5.
