City addresses park safety issue

Representatives from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3128 and the Hannah White Arnett Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) joined the Fort Payne City Council in a check presentation to help fund the Wreaths Across America effort that will place wreaths on the graves of veterans buried at Glenwood Cemetery on Dec. 17.

 Steven Stiefel | Times-Journal

The Fort Payne City Council voted this week to spend up to an additional $15,000 to extend fencing beyond the 300 feet to be installed along the western perimeter of the Alabama Walking Park to include the parking lot on the north end. 

Citizens have complained that the Dye Branch Creek between the park and the railroad tracks presents a danger, especially to children who play in the walking park.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.