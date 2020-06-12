Practicing sun safety, sunscreen a must

With summer 2020 officially starting on June 20 and the sun is preparing to be at a high point in our region, it is essential to consider sun safety.
Dr. Michael Digby, of Renew Family Dermatology, in Fort Payne said their facility deals with skin cancer daily.
“It’s very prevalent in the area. We see it every day,” he said.
Digby said one of the things he has been surprised about is the amount of tanning bed use in the area, which is associated with a higher risk of skin cancer, specifically Melanoma.
“We are trying to educate folks about things that cause it, including chronic sun exposure. Just brief periods of getting burned can lead to Basal Cell Carcinoma,” he said.
According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, skin cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer in the United States. However, it’s also one of the most preventable.
Take steps to ensure adequate sun protection by combining sunscreen, shade and protective clothing to reduce your chances of developing skin cancer.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays can damage your skin in as little as 15 minutes. Men are more susceptible to developing skin cancer, including melanoma, the deadliest kind of skin cancer.
One of the best ways to protect your skin is by using sunscreen and wearing protective clothing when outside.
Putting on a thick layer of a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 15 or higher is recommended by the CDC. Reapplication is advised if you stay out in the sun for more than two hours and after swimming, sweating or toweling off.
SPF sunscreens are assigned a sun protection factor number that rates their effectiveness in blocking UV rays. Higher numbers indicate more protection.
The CDC recommends checking expiration dates. Sunscreen without an expiration date has a shelf life of no more than three years, but its shelf life is shorter if it has been exposed to high temperatures.
Chronic sun exposure can be caused by natural light or indoor tanning, according to ADPH. Exposure to UVA and UVB radiation from the sun, tanning beds or sun lamps is the primary cause of all three types of skin cancer including melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma and basal cell carcinoma.
The strength of the sun’s UV rays reaching the ground depends on various factors such as times of day, the season of the year, distance from the equator, altitude, cloud cover and reflection off surfaces, according to the American Cancer Society.
The CDC and ADPH recommend the following safety tips:
• Sunscreen creams are better for dry skin and gels are better for the scalp or hair areas.
• Choose a water resistant sunscreen, lip balm or lipstick with SPF of 30 or higher. Other types of sunscreen may help prevent sunburn but they will not protect against skin cancer.
• Limit exposure to the sun during peak hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. when the sun rays are most intense.
• Be careful around reflective surfaces that can increase your risk of sunburn such as water, snow and sand.
• Keep babies younger than 6 months old completely covered and in the shade.
• Protective clothing and accessories are recommended when not engaging in water activities.
• Avoid tanning and recreational sunbathing including tanning beds. They both can cause skin cancer and wrinkles.
Sun damage builds up over time. Therefore early detection is essential and may save your life.
Digby said skin cancer is one of the clinic’s major focuses, including comprehensive care, treatment of medical, surgical dermatologic cases and inflammatory conditions while ensuring people are skin cancer-free.
For a full list of services and information, visit their website at www.renewfamilydermatology.com.
Visit the following resources for additional information, www.cancer.org, www.cdc.gov, and www.alabamapublichealth.gov.
