FPHS setting the stage for excellence

The Fort Payne High School Drama Class, with Paul Crawford in the back, on the right side. The class is currently preparing to head to competition in Jacksonville, AL, with the play written by Crawford, titled “Victor”, a twist on the classic story of Frankenstein.

 Cori Simmons | Times-Journal

Over the last few years, The Fort Payne High School’s drama program has succeeded in terms of winning awards at district competitions, and even some state awards, competing at the Walter Trumbauer High School Theater Festival.

The local program became competitive due to the efforts of former English teacher and current Fort Payne High School history teacher Paul Crawford. Most outside of the school setting may recognize him as one of the performers in a band called the Locals.

