FPHS setting the stage for excellence

Over the last few years, The Fort Payne High School’s drama program has succeeded in terms of winning awards at district competitions, and even some state awards, competing at the Walter Trumbauer High School Theater Festival.
The local program became competitive due to the efforts of former English teacher and current Fort Payne High School history teacher Paul Crawford. Most outside of the school setting may recognize him as one of the performers in a band called the Locals.
Crawford spent several years making the FPHS Drama program into a competitive and successful presence in these district and state contests.
They’ve performed competitively since the fall of 2015, with students winning several awards and the 2016 group even advancing to state-level competition.
Students from across Alabama qualify for the state competition at Troy University only after earning a rating of “superior” at one of seven district festivals like the one at Jacksonville State University. At stake for the students are trophies, plaques, medals and other awards presented to recognize outstanding work in technical categories and performance areas. High school seniors and junior college students also get a chance to compete for $1,000 Alabama Conference of Theatre (ACT) scholarships.
The competitions follow different formats but focus mainly on individual events (IEs) and one-act plays. IEs happen on a time limit of three minutes (five if a scene involves two or more) and one-acts are performed with a time limit of 45, along with a bevy of other rules and regulations.
Unlike some school drama programs that only get seen by family or classmates of the performers, the FPHS drama program goes for a wider audience. They typically perform their competition show at the DeKalb Theatre after the competition concludes every year. Some of these shows include “The Giver”, “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest”, “Of Mice and Men” and other popular titles.
This year, the drama program looks to compete once again, this time with a self-created work by Crawford and collaborator Ian Shaw, a piece entitled “Victor”.
Crawford said audiences can expect “a take on the Frankenstein story, and in this take on it, the creature is dealing with what it means to be human and the morality versus humanism of the world in which he finds himself.”
The cast helping to realize this creative vision includes Gabe Parringer, a first-year drama student and FPHS senior, playing “the creature.”
Playing the villain of the piece is Savannah Shoemaker, a fellow FPHS senior. They are tackling the titular role of Victor, a mad scientist with a god complex. Along with Cecilia Gifford, Jaden Baswell, Marissa Fairley, and Maddie Hughes, this cast is attempting to rise to the high standard Crawford sets.
“He pushes us to try and do our best,” Gifford said.
The drama program’s success depends on the support of the Fort Payne Board of Education and Superintendent Brian Jett. While renovating the vacant Williams Avenue Elementary School campus to host the school system’s Pre-K program, Jett pushed for the drama program to finally have a home location and stage. To achieve this, he utilized the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds provided to Fort Payne City Schools by the American Rescue Plan to enhance what the public school system can offer Fort Payne’s children. This elevates the local schools to elite status among Alabama school systems where the most affluent districts (usually in larger metropolitan areas) can allocate resources to that level of extracurricular activities and provide more opportunities for their students.
Crawford and his students said they appreciate that level of support and feel thrilled to finally realize a home stage of their own.
“We, as a group, between me and all of the students, are incredibly thankful to have a location that is our own,” Crawford said.
“I am very happy with the support coming from Mr. Jett and the Board of Education. The potentials of this facility are basically unlimited. The ability to use adjustable seating, the proximity to a lunchroom allows us to do upcoming dinner theater events, downstairs dressing room facilities are going to be outstanding and the technology that’s being used in this location is going to be second to none.”
