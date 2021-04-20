April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded three grants totaling $36,000 to help three nonprofit organizations continue serving victims of child abuse in four northeast Alabama counties.
Grants of $13,500 to the Children’s Advocacy Center of Cherokee County, $11,500 to DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center and $11,000 to Calhoun/Cleburne Children’s Center were awarded to help these organizations continue providing forensic exams, counseling, court advocacy and other support services to victims and non-offending family members.
“No child should ever suffer abuse, but when these crimes unfortunately occur, there is help available,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend the staff members of these organizations for the important work they do in helping children and families in their road to recovery.”
Children’s advocacy centers provide child-friendly environments and work with a team that represents law enforcement and support organizations, allowing the child to recount the details of abuse one time, instead of multiple times in different places.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice.
“Gov. Ivey continues to show leadership and compassion in helping victims of crime in Alabama, and ADECA stands with her in commending these organizations for serving those in need in their communities,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.
Along with grants, these nonprofit organizations rely on local, private donations to ensure that services remain available at no cost to victims year-round.
ADECA administers a wide range of grant programs that support law enforcement, victim services, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.
