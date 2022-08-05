The Fort Payne City Council voted this week to approve a $20,000 adjustment in the current budget to bump the pay for city employees holding commercial driver licenses. During a recent work session, the council discussed the challenges of finding and keeping qualified workers in the current job market.
In some instances, department heads said people have come to work for the city, earned the licensing then immediately left for higher paying jobs at other cities or counties or found alternative employment in the private sector.
Council member John Smith made the motion to raise the pay, seconded by Council President Pro-Tem Lynn Brewer. The Council is finalizing its budget for the next fiscal year starting Oct. 1.
• City Attorney Rocky Watson said a validation hearing for the $3.1 million economic development agreement with Marathon Realty Corp. to construct a Food City grocery store at 1015 Gault Avenue South is scheduled for August 23 at 9:30 a.m. in courtroom 301 at the DeKalb County Courthouse. Earlier this year, the city approved a memorandum to pay $1.2 million upon the beginning of excavation, another million when the store opens its doors within 12 months and a final payment of $900,000 due upon the one-year anniversary of the opening. The money would be returned to the city, with 2.5% interest, if the developer fails to
meet that schedule. Marathon officials estimated the store will generate about 140 jobs and an estimated $442,000 in new annual tax revenues. That’s a figure that opponents of the deal feel is exaggerated and speculative, so they filed a class action complaint in March seeking injunctive relief from the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court to stop the deal. Watson said limited time might be available on August 23 for public comment and encouraged anyone who supports the project to take that opportunity.
• Mayor Brian Baine announced that James Payton of Ladd Environmental has sent pipe bids for the lower portion of the sewer upgrade project. Bids are due August 18. He said the Terrapin Hills sewer project is also progressing.
• Baine said paving has been completed for the season, including the surface for a basketball court outside the Wills Valley Recreation Center. Basketball goals have also arrived and they are getting quotes for lighting and fencing. Baine said Public Works is also doing some work at the old hospital site so the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) can sign off on permitting other use of the land.
• The mayor recognized the Fort Payne 12U All-Stars, who recently won a state softball championship. Teammates include Brilee Patterson, Layla McBryar, Emma Argo, Addi Burt, Ava McGinnis, Harleigh Morgan, Gracelyn Gilstrap, Miley Cruz, Gracie Graben, and Brylee Parks.
• The Council learned that the long-term comprehensive study they commissioned is progressing. It involves Goodwyn Mills Cawood (GMC), one of the largest architecture and engineering firms in the southeast, and Baine said the public involvement stage will happen soon.
• The Council approved a curbing request at 2310 Gault Avenue North.
• The council also tabled an activity permit from Narcotics Anonymous until Police Chief David Davis can look into it. Latisha Blevins seeks to host events at Hawkins Springs Park every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and ongoing, from 9-10 a.m. and from 4-5 p.m.
The Council went into executive session with no action taken following it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.