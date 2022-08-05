The Fort Payne City Council voted this week to approve a $20,000 adjustment in the current budget to bump the pay for city employees holding commercial driver licenses. During a recent work session, the council discussed the challenges of finding and keeping qualified workers in the current job market. 

In some instances, department heads said people have come to work for the city, earned the licensing then immediately left for higher paying jobs at other cities or counties or found alternative employment in the private sector. 

