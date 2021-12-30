Maintaining appropriate staffing in healthcare facilities is essential in providing a safe work environment for healthcare personnel and safe patient care. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) follows the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding the response to the COVID 19 pandemic.
The CDC recently changed several of its specific recommendations for healthcare workers regarding COVID-19, and ADPH has issued a Health Alert Network message to healthcare providers in the setting of rising COVID-19 cases that includes strategies and recommendations.
The Omicron variant continues to spread, and vaccination is the best way to protect health and reduce the impact of COVID-19 on our communities.
The Health Alert Network message may be viewed at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/bcd/han-messages.html
