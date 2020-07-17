Since Gov. Kay Ivey issued a statewide face mask mandate beginning July 16 at 5 p.m., police departments and businesses are responding to the new changes.
Fort Payne Police Chief Randy Bynum took to the department’s Facebook page Thursday to release the following statement.
“Governor Kay Ivey has stated that [Thursday] at 5:00 pm, a statewide face cover/mask mandate goes into effect for the entire State of Alabama,” he said. “[The police department] will not be writing citations or arresting anyone in violation of this mandate, until we get a call about someone causing a disturbance. If we can help educate in these situations about the health advantages of wearing a mask, we will. If we receive a call from a business and a patron refuses to wear a mask to enter the business, is causing a disturbance, and will not leave the premises, a Disorderly Conduct (13A–11-7) arrest will be the last result. This face cover/mask mandate is set to expire on July 31, 2020 at this time. Please help set good examples by wearing your mask to do our part to help us get back to a healthy normal lifestyle.”
The post saw hundreds of responses in favor and against the police chief’s recent policy and nearly 700 shares.
The Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce also posted a statement saying, “We are behind you Governor [Kay] Ivey and support the decision to require face masks when in public beginning, Thursday, July 16th at 5pm through the end of July. Remember nobody wakes up each day and is excited to wear a mask, but we do it because it is proven, this is the only way to prevent the mass spread of this terrible virus. A few weeks of inconvenience...yep we can do that.”
For more information on the amended state health order, visit governor.alabama.gov.
