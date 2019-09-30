DeKalb Animal Hospital now has a Wall of Honor for service and therapy canines displayed in the office.
Veterinary Physician Jessica Jones said her passion for service animals was planted when she was in veterinary school.
“When I was in my fourth year of vet school, I got to go on the emergency team and I got to work with service dogs in search and rescue,” she said. “I also got the opportunity to work with some police dogs as well and I just fell in love with it.”
Jones said the canines at the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office are taken care of at DeKalb Animal Hospital. She said the local veterinary practice has seen some remodeling over the last few months and that she thought it would be fitting to include a wall especially dedicated to honor the four-legged public servants.
While the wall displays pictures of the current K-9 unit and their individual handlers, Jones said plans to include a fallen member of the DeKalb County K-9 Unit on the Wall of Honor are in the works.
“I wanted to pay them tribute, so that’s when the story behind the wall came to be,” she said. “We have six photos on there now. We are working on getting a photo of K-9 Yogi, who passed away at the beginning of the year. We worked with him a lot and we are working on getting in touch with his handler so we can put his picture on the wall as well.”
The wall not only displays the therapy and canines who are serviced at DeKalb Animal Hospital, but it also reflects the dogs who serve DeKalb County, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.