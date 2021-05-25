Each year, the Fort Payne Board of Education presents its Employees of the Year awards to teachers, transportation and CNP workers and classroom aides for their “above and beyond” actions for students. Each award recipient was nominated by their peers in the school system and plaques were presented on Tuesday by Fort Payne Superintendent Jim Cunningham.
The following award recipients were present Tuesday to receive their plaques:
• Steve Black, Fort Payne High School Teacher of the Year
• Lisa Powell, Wills Valley Teacher of the Year
• Peyton Richey, Williams Avenue Elementary School Teacher of the Year
• Mandora Payton, Bus Driver – Employee of the Year
• Kim Hardinger, Aide – Employee of the Year
• Jose Vazquez, CNP – Employee of the Year
• Sue Jackson, Transportation – Employee of the Year
• Rita Chapman, Secretary/Bookkeeper – Employee of the Year
Cunningham ended the presentations with the OutStanding Service Award for outgoing board member Kathy Prater for her 15 years on the school board.
“We really appreciate you. These 15 years have flown by,” Cunningham said. “We’ve been together a long time, and thank you for all you’ve done for this system, all you’ve done for our children, especially all you’ve done for me.”
Prater’s seat on the board will be filled by former Fort Payne Police Chief Randy Bynum.
Tuesday also saw the nomination and election of Jimmy Durham as the board president and Carolyn Martin as vice president of the board.
The board also:
• accepted the resignation of Lila Best, system-wide EL teacher, due to retirement, effective June 1, 2021.
• accepted the following resignations:
– Brandon Renfro, science teacher at FPHS, effective May 27, 2021
– Tiffany Saint, sixth-grade teacher at FPMS, effective May 27, 2021
– Andrea Oliver, third-grade teacher at WAES, effective May 27, 2021
– Tonya Lilly, third-grade teacher at WAES, effective May 27, 2021
– Madison Stone, Pre-K aide at WVES, effective May 27, 2021
– Micky Bevel, custodian at WVES, effective May 27, 2021
– Nicholas Hensley, bus driver within Fort Payne City School System, effective May 5, 2021
– Joyclyn Salter, bus driver within Fort Payne City School System, effective May 26, 2021
– Elizabeth Azbell, CNP/Transportation secretary within the Fort Payne City School System, effective June 23, 2021
• approved leave for Brittney Sharp, Pre-K teacher at WVES, for one-year leave of absence, effective 2021-22 school year
• approved the non-renewal contracts for Support and Certified for the Fort Payne City School Personnel for 2021-22 school year.
• approved the contract renewal for the following Fort Payne City School Personnel for 2021-22 school year:
– One-year contract for Support Personnel
– Support Personnel
– One-year contract for Certified Personnel
– Certified Personnel
• approved the transfer of Angie Wright, system-wide special education aide at FPMS to system-wide special education aide at WVES, effective Aug. 3, 2021 and non renew her contract on May 27, 2021.
• approved the transfer of Donye Richardson, system-wide special education teacher to system-wide special education aide, effective May 27, 2022.
• approved the transfer of Dana Groghan, assistant principal at FPMS to Central Office Administrative Assistant, effective June 1, 2021.
• approved the recommendation of the following employees within the Fort Payne City School System, effective May 3, 2021 and non-renew their contract on May 27, 2022:
– Taylor Danielle Scott, system-wide special education teacher
– William Andrew Thomas, system-wide special education teacher
– Kaitlyn Veal, Pre-K teacher at WVES
– Jose Nestor Cruz, custodian at WVES, effective immediately upon ABI/FBI background clearance date
– Austin Panell as the 2021 Summer School Drivers Education Instructor at FPHS, effective June 1, 2021 through June 24, 2021
• approved the following Summer Literacy Program Employees, effective June 7, 2021 to July 1, 2021:
– General Education Teachers: Tia Moses, Brandi Battles, Valerie Smalley, Mallory Durham, Mandy Holcomb, Kim Lands, Melissa Smith and Kelsey Blackwell
– Special Education Teacher Janie McGee
– Special Education Aide Madison Stone
– EL Aide Lorenza Francisco
– Secretary Guadalupe Robles
– Nurse Brenda Smith
– CNP workers Carole Waites and Raylene Cruse
– Bus drivers Pete Davis and Mandora Payton
• approved the substitute additions to the CNP, nurse and teachers personnel lists, effective 2021-2022 school year.
• approved the creation, advertising and filling of fifth grade vertical leadership positions in math and language arts.
• approved the following requests for out-of-state travel:
– Brain Jett, athletic director and principal at FPHS
FPHS Girls Basketball Team June 20-23, 2021 at Fort Walton Beach High School, Fort Walton Beach, Florida
FPHS Boys Basketball Team June 22-25 at University of West Florida Team Camp, Pensacola, Florida
• approved the lowest bids from Mobile Fixture and Equipment Company for one walk-in cooler and one walk-in freezer for FPMS at $46,650.
• approved the April 2021 financial statements and bank reconciliation reports.
The next meeting will be held June 17, 2021 at 6 p.m. in the conference room of the Central Office.
