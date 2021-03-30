Municipalities across DeKalb County partner with sheriff's office

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with municipalities who wish to participate in integrating FirstNet and analog communications in order to better serve the residents of DeKalb County at large, as well as those of all the cities.
According to the sheriff's office, these advancements in communications technology are a huge step in officer safety, as well and one step closer to becoming more interoperable throughout the county.
FirstNet's mission is to deploy, operate, maintain, and improve the first high-speed, nationwide wireless broadband network dedicated to public safety. It allows first responders to communicate and react faster.
Currently, eight city police departments are utilizing the sheriff’s office FirstNet equipment.
Sheriff Nick Welden said, “Officer safety and efficient service to the public is extremely important to us and our top priority. When it comes to our law enforcement family making it home at the end of their shift, we make no distinction between county and city departments. We will continue to lead the charge for better capabilities for all of our brothers and sisters.”
