The Fort Payne Rotary Club will host Richard P. De Fatta, deputy to the commander of the United States Army Space and Missile Defense Command, as a guest speaker on Sept. 20.
Rotarian General Joe Cosumano will be hosting De Fatta.
De Fatta joined USASMDC and the Senior Executive Service in 2013 and has more than 38 years of professional leadership experience, in both government and contractor positions, with 34 years specific to acquisition: development, testing, production, fielding, sustainment, and Life Cycle support of major weapons systems and emerging technologies.
De Fatta currently serves as the director of the Future Warfare Center, USASMDC, responsible for Space and Global Ballistic Missile Defense Doctrine and Training, Concept Developments, Decision Support, and the TRADOC Capability Managers for Space and High Altitude and Global Ballistic Missile Defense.
He previously served as the acting technical center director and Air and Missile Defense director; responsible for developing technology and providing support in the areas of directed energy, interceptors, research and advanced concepts, space, advanced hypersonic weapons and the Reagan Test Site.
He retired from the Army as a colonel in 2005 and spent more than seven years in senior contractor positions providing systems engineering, integration, test, program management, and technical support to Department of Defense programs responsible for the development, production, and fielding of missile defense weapon systems.
Significant programs include: Pershing II, Laser Countermeasure Weapons, Combat Vehicle Survivability,Kwajalein Missile Range, Medium Extended Air Defense System, Stinger, Sentinel Radar, Surface Launched AMRAAM,
The Rotary Club meets at Cattle Stampede.
