Sigma Kappa Delta recognizes NACC’s Joan Reeves for 25 years of service

Sigma Kappa Delta (SKD), a national English Honor Society for two-year colleges, has recognized Joan Reeves for outstanding chapter advisor service. Ms. Reeves, a dedicated and integral faculty member at Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC), has served as the Epsilon Alpha Chapter’s sponsor for 25 consecutive years.
In 1986, Reeves was hired as a part-time employee at NACC and became a full-time member of the faculty in 1990. She continues to serve the college as the Division Director of English and Fine Arts. She is also the Director of Student Activities at Northeast. When Reeves began her career at NACC, she set out to achieve two specific goals. She wished to begin an English honor society on campus and to begin a literary magazine at the college.
Just six years after becoming a full-time faculty member at Northeast, Reeves founded the Epsilon Alpha Chapter of Sigma Kappa Delta. This chapter was the first to be founded in Alabama and was among the first chapters founded nationwide. Under the leadership of Reeves, NACC’s chapter of SKD has thrived. It is currently the largest chapter in the nation?
NACC is proud to see Reeves’s dedication recognized. “This recognition is just one example of how Ms. Reeves contributes to Northeast, our students, and the community,” stated NACC President Dr. David Campbell. “She is simply a treasure for the college.”
Reeves’s goal of establishing a literary magazine at NACC was also met swiftly. First published in 2001, Aurora is Northeast Alabama Community College’s art and literary magazine. Aurora is sponsored by NACC’s SKD chapter and is published once a year and features original artwork, photography, and writing by Northeast students. Also included in the journal are winning entries from area middle and high schools.
“My association with Sigma Kappa Delta has provided me the opportunity to share my love of literature and language with my students outside the classroom. Because of the creation of this honor society at NACC, my students have won numerous scholarships and have been recognized through the organization’s writing and photography competitions,” said Reeves, reflecting on her time with SKD thus far. “I will always be grateful to Sigma Kappa Delta for offering these opportunities to my students. An unexpected reward of my affiliation with this group has been the lifelong friends I have made. Starting the Epsilon Alpha chapter is one of the best decisions I have ever made.”
Sigma Kappa Delta was established for students interested in fostering the discipline of English in all its aspects, including literature, language, and both creative and critical writing. Students are invited to join the prestigious organization, and they must have completed at least 12 semester hours of college credit, must have scored at least a B in a college level English course, and must have maintained a 3.0 GPA at the time of induction. NACC’s chapter is extremely active on campus. It helps host the annual Arts and Humanities Speakers’ Forum, sponsors Aurora, sponsors a writing competition for local middle and high school students, provides an annual $500 scholarship for a chapter member, attends the national convention for SKD, and much more.
Fellow NACC faculty members are pleased to see Reeves’s achievements recognized nationally. “Mrs. Reeves continues to make serving students the focus of a distinguished career,” says NACC SKD Co-Sponsor and English Instructor Jody Ragsdale. “She founded Northeast’s Epsilon Alpha chapter of SKD, and it was the first chapter of SKD in the state of Alabama. Her students and colleagues alike have benefited from her years of dedicated service to both the college and SKD.”
Sigma Kappa Delta’s Executive Director Dr. Shelia H. Byrd offered a word of congratulations to Ms. Reeves on behalf of the national organization. “We applaud her dedication and steadfastness in keeping Epsilon Alpha Chapter active and thriving during this long period of time. Her commitment to Northeast Alabama Community College as well as to Sigma Kappa Delta is commendable, and she deserves the recognition and gratitude bestowed upon her.”
“It is such a joy to see Mrs. Reeves publicly recognized for her many years of serving students,” says NACC English Instructor and fellow SKD Sponsor Jeff Hawes. “Serving as the national president of Sigma Kappa Delta, she has not only been able to help students at NACC but students across the nation. Over the years, numerous students have been awarded the Joan S. Reeves Service Scholarship which celebrates their hard work. As a former SKD student member, it is an honor for me to now serve alongside Mrs. Reeves on the national board of directors for Sigma Kappa Delta. “
Sigma Kappa Delta has now grown to 147 chapters nationwide. To learn more about Sigma Kappa Delta at Northeast, please visit the chapter’s webpage. Students who feel they have met the requirements for membership but have not yet received an invitation to join, please contact one of the sponsors.
