Child dies following accidental shooting

The four-year-old grandson of Powell's fire chief died Thursday after accidentally shooting himself.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said authorities, including the sheriff’s office, Powell Police Department, Section Police Department and several first responders, responded to a report of a child being shot at a residence on Highway 40 in Dutton.
“We believe the child found a loaded weapon and accidently shot himself,” Harnen said.
Harnen said the child was airlifted to a trauma center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Powell Police Chief Stephen Malone said, on Facebook, the child was the grandchild of Powell Fire Chief Tim Garmon.
“This is hitting all of Powell especially hard,” said Malone. “This is honestly one of the most, if not the most, gut-wrenching calls I’ve been on in my career. We ask for your thoughts and prayers in this situation, especially for the grieving family.”
Harnen said the shooting is currently under investigation.
“We feel for the family,” said Harnen. “This is very emotional for everyone involved. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved.”
