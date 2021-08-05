The DeKalb County School Board heard from Kyle Keith and Todd Smith of Schneider Electric, who spoke of the next phase of the district-wide campus safety and modernization efforts.
“We’ve been doing business with Schneider Electric for over four years and It’s been a good partnership,” said DeKalb County Superintendent Wayne Lyles. “They have been saving our system some much-needed revenue.”
Keith said the renovation discussion with the district began seven years ago, planning an effective strategy for the region, leading to quality long-term results.
Conversation began as the district looked for a funding mechanism to help support aging infrastructures and HVAC units, said DeKalb County Assistant Superintendent Brian Thomas. The board met with multiple companies before entering into a guaranteed energy savings contract with Schneider Electric.
“The tragic school shooting in Parkland, Florida in 2018 influenced our system to evaluate our security during this process,” he said. “We found that we had unique challenges due to the number of separate buildings and exterior doors found at each of our campuses.”
The first phase saw significant improvements towards the modernization of campuses through maintenance lighting, boosting the district’s energy efficiency and reducing consumption.
Keith said the school systems' heavy investment focused on safety and security initiatives that included fencing efforts and access control in all campuses ensuring they were as safe as possible.
“The current phase of work that we are working on and have before you tonight is an expansion of that security system,” he said. “This will continue to foster the safety and security measures that you have around all school systems.”
The following renovation initiative is among various aspects of the third phase:
• additional fencing
• data access control hardware
• door systems
• student traffic issues on campuses
“We are also making significant efforts to put together a design plan for the large amount of HVAC units that are at the end of their useful life,” said Keith.
With Schneider, Thomas said the district has been able to develop a plan for vestibules and controlled access funded with energy-saving. Additionally, they recently met with the Alabama State Fire Marshal Office regarding the district safety efforts.
“I think he was very pleased we were on the right track and heading in the right direction,” he said. “They made a few recommendations for us to continue the process.”
Following the work session, the DeKalb County Board of Education approved the Energy Services Contract with Schneider Electric, moving forward with the next phase of renovation initiatives.
During the regular board meeting, the board took the opportunity to recognize Interim Superintendent Scott Timmons for his efforts during his time in office by presenting him with a plaque.
“On behalf of the board we appreciate you stepping in and filling in for us,” said DeKalb County Board Chairman Randy Peppers. “He did an outstanding job, keeping things in order and going.”
Board member Monty Darwin was absent from last week's meeting.
The next meeting is scheduled for Aug. 5, 2021, with the work session at 4:30 p.m. and the regular meeting at 5 p.m. in the meeting room of the Facilities Building.
