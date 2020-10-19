Mind over matter

On March 6, 2014, Kandi Brown’s cancer trials began at the young age of 26. What started as a knot under her arm would later be a mass on her breast.
Brown was diagnosed with a triple-negative stage 3b, basal-like cancer that tends to be more aggressive.
“I didn’t have any family history of breast cancer and was negative for both of the breast cancer genes. It came out of nowhere,” she said.
At the time of her diagnosis, Brown had a 3-year-old and a six-year-old at home and was also in the nursing program at Northeast Alabama Community College.
“I was devastated, I guess part of me kind of knew it wasn’t going to be good because when you hear lump on the breast, it's always scary,” said Brown. “You kinda prepare yourself and I knew when I felt it, it was not good.”
Brown recalls having an ultrasound but wasn’t old enough for a mammogram, and the cancer was already in her lymph node.
“I think they should lower the age of mammograms because people my age get it a lot more now,” she said.
At the age of 24, the first lump under her arm came up and she began noticing something was wrong. However, after visiting two different doctors who assured her it was nothing critical, she continued until the second time it came up, followed by the lump on her breast.
Brown was sent for an ultrasound, followed by a visit to a surgeon and a biopsy.
“I went to Dr. [Jeffrey] Thompson of Thompson Surgical in Fort Payne. He was wonderful through the whole process,” she said.
Following the lump removal, which looked like a regular, fatty breast knot but was sent for further testing, Brown received bad news again. She underwent a lymph node biopsy and was set up with an oncology doctor.
Finding the right doctor was something Brown researched and found in Dr. Schreeder of Huntsville, who she referred to as a great and excellent doctor.
On April 1, 2014, Brown began her chemo treatments. At that time, a PET scan showed three more spots had already grown, showing cancer's aggressiveness.
“At the Pet scan, my doctor told me ‘if it's anywhere else it may be too late,’ they didn’t sugar coat it and that right there was hard to hear,” she said. “I prayed, I had so many people praying for me and without a doubt, God was with me.”
Brown received chemo for six months, followed by eight weeks of radiation treatments, a mastectomy and reconstruction.
“I tried to always stay positive and I believe that’s what it takes to get through that, its mind over matter,” she said. “I told my mom I came to an agreement with myself. ‘I’ve accepted it, but you know what, I don’t think it’s my time.’”
She credits her now 12-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son as her lifeline through treatment and recovery.
“As a survivor, you don’t take life for granted and try to make the most of it. You look at things differently,” said Brown. “So far, so good. I am at one year check-ups right now. I went to my last one in September.”
Brown said she tried to live as normal as possible during her cancer journey. With her husband’s encouragement to get out of the house and spending time with her kids.
Brown also recalls a dear friend she met with the same type of diagnosis who unfortunately lost her battle with cancer while Brown was undergoing treatment.
“It was a horrible experience. But you have to stay positive, and the good Lord brought me through it,” she said. “Awareness is very near and dear to me and I tell everyone ‘check’ em, check’ em, check’ em.’”
Although some women may not be of age for a mammogram, Brown advocates self-checks and listening to your body.
“Don’t wait around. Anything that pops up, get it checked out and don’t lose faith,” said Brown.
