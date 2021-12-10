A sixth grade class at Henagar Junior High School is preparing for its upcoming project that will end in a public art gallery next Thursday where guests can learn more about and bid on individual pieces.
Each piece made by students is created from found, or discarded, items. The class’s chosen theme for their artwork is “Community and How it Works,” according to Middle School English teacher Akela Barkley.
“The class art project has to be interactive in some way to get the public to really think about our theme,” said Barkley. “So far, I think our interactive element will be pieces that move or people will be able to leave ideas on how they, personally, can improve our community. That is subject to change as they go, but the point is to make a positive impact on our community by making people think.”
Barkley and the class have been reading “The Seventh Most Important Thing,”a book by Shelley Pearsall about a young boy who learns to move through the grief of losing his dad by doing community service for the “Junk Man,” James Hampton. The story focuses on how lost and discarded things can be beautiful and meaningful. The projects must reflect the themes of the book, including grief, loss, healing, redemption, hope and the power of art and must consist of at least 80% “found” items.
The community is invited on Thursday, Dec. 16 to view their hard work, interact with the pieces, leave donations to their chosen charity, and bid on their art.
The art show will be after school at 5 p.m. in the front hall, and visitors can come in and look around. There will be a donation box with their group project for a local charity and then an auction on the students’ art to raise money for the class’s new Storytelling Club.
Barkley said the new club will consist of the students learning and exploring different types of storytelling in the form of dramatic tellings, musicals, music, poetry, slam poetry, plays, etc.
“They will (hopefully) have the opportunity to hear from experts, go see shows and perform for themselves and others,” she said.
