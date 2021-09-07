Local authors release third installment in series

Local co-authors Gerald and Lamesa Bowman recently released the third installment in the illustrated children's series Simon the Weenie Dog.
The series follows the adventures of Simon, an adopted Chi-Weenie dog.
"Simon the Weenie Dog: A Mystery to Solve," illustrated by local artist Gayle Hodges, lets young readers help Simon solve a mystery that will change his life, with clues written within the book pages.
The Bowman's dedicate this book to Jesus Christ, doctors, nurses, healthcare workers, firemen, policemen, military personnel and funeral homes who are on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic helping to ensure safety.
"We also dedicate this book to all our fallen service workers in 2020-2021 and their families that were left behind from our home town of Fort Payne, Alabama and surrounding DeKalb County areas," they said.
The new 26-paged book is available for purchase at Katherine's Gallery and Custom Framing in Fort Payne, Amazon, and Barnes and Noble.
