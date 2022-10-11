Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine spoke to the Optimist Club last week and revealed the Food City deal is still pending approval by a judge as required by the Amendment 772 process for municipalities to offer incentives to retailers.
“A judge will review the memorandum of understanding and determine whether it is in the best interest of citizens to approve it,” Baine said.
“We are still waiting on that to happen. Hopefully that will be sooner rather than later that we find out. Once a hearing is set, I believe they have 40 days to review it before ruling.”
Baine said he signed initial papers with Whataburger to conduct a study to determine whether it is viable for them to build a restaurant on Alabama Highway 35 where there is now a mound of dirt.
“I’m not sure if that’s a done deal now, but they are looking at that property and there’s testing to do on the soil,” he said. “Initially, the last administration was going to give that land to the county for a new tourism building, but the county wanted us to get it build-ready and we wanted them to do it. The county decided to do other things so this freed up that property.”
Baine said he tried to persuade Whataburger to select a site on the north end of town.
“I drove them around and showed some places, but they said they’d really rather be on the south end,” Baine said.
“I think the north end will get more stores once there’s an anchor of some sort to pull others in there. There are a couple of truck stops looking at Fort Payne. I’ve reached out to Buc-ee's (a chain of travel centers known for pristine clean bathrooms and dozens of fuel pumps), but I don’t know if they’re going to bite on that."
"I told them ‘We are halfway between Birmingham and Chattanooga so it makes perfect sense to put one here.’”
He said Exit 222 onto U.S. 11 has the greatest potential for development in terms of available land along the highway.
The mayor said he wasn’t sure if a Dunkin Donuts franchise was still planning to come to Fort Payne.
“I was told that Highway 55 Burgers and Fries will be open by December,” he said. “They have a lot of work to do to get that ready by December, but I’m not saying they can’t do it.”
He said another restaurant is going into the building at the top of Highway 35 on Lookout Mountain, to be operated by the people behind Blue Ribbon Chili trailer at the Alabama Fan Club & Museum.
“Across from the old City Hall, Little River Burger and Brews will be opening up soon. It’s the same owners as the Poppery so that’ll be a good addition to downtown. And I don’t know the opening date for Mater’s Pizza but they are coming right along,” Baine said.
Major renovation projects the city has underway will modernize the police station and the sports complex.
“All off the baseball, softball and soccer fields are getting turfed, all that stuff’s been ordered, and [the city is] fixing the lighting and electrical, redoing the bathrooms, painting the tower, and it will basically be a rehab of the sports complex. The [renovation at the] police station is on track and we hope to bid that project out soon. In the future, I’d also like to see us get a grant to do something with the rest of Forest Avenue School next to City Hall because that should be preserved and used for something good,” Baine said.
He encouraged the public to get involved in shaping Fort Payne’s future by contributing to the long-range comprehensive plan in the works.
“I’m working on getting our next steering committee set up and then they we’ll set up a communitywide meeting where we would love for everybody that can be there to have input and talk about where we want Fort Payne to go in the next five to 10 years,” he said.
