The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has recommended the first updated COVID-19 boosters which target both the original strain of the virus and two of the Omicron variants (BA.4 and BA.5).
People ages 12 and older are eligible to receive Pfizer-BioNTech boosters and people ages 18 and older may receive Moderna boosters which provide broader protection against the newer variants.
Vaccine will begin being shipped to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) in the coming days. ADPH has preordered at least 69,900 doses of the bivalent boosters, including about 54,300 doses of Pfizer bivalent vaccine and 15,600 doses of Moderna bivalent vaccine which are due to arrive within the next two weeks.
Individuals are eligible for the bivalent booster two months after their last primary or booster dose of any vaccine.
Current mRNA COVID-19 vaccines produced by both Pfizer and Moderna, however, are no longer authorized to be used as boosters in individuals ages 12 and older.
Booster doses use reduced amounts of the original vaccines. Only individuals who have completed their primary vaccination series (two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine) are eligible to receive the bivalent booster.
Previously vaccinated people may receive either the Pfizer or Moderna bivalent booster, regardless of which primary series vaccine or original booster dose they had received before.
People who have recently received Novovax are not yet eligible for any booster at this time. The original formulations of Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Novovax will continue to be used for the primary series.
Authorization for administration to those under age 12 is expected in the near future, but the timeline is not yet known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.