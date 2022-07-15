DeKalb County Road Superintendent Tom Broyles and County Engineer Ben Luther provided updates to the DeKalb County Commission this week.
Broyles said work continues on County Road 835 as they near completion on their part despite a few setbacks.
Luther announced the contract for the repaving and guardrail replacement on Old Highway 35 was put out this week.
"I intend to open those the very first of August and be ready to award that contract at our first meeting in August, so we can have a contract in place ready to go," he said. "I can't force the contractor to go to work immediately, but we will definitely stress how important it is that we get that part done at least through temporary stripping."
Luther said as the project gets further down the road and the temporary stripping is completed they can be ready to open the road.
"We are very close and not a whole lot of work left for [county crew] to do, but we are going to do some finalizing," he said.
Once the crew's part of the County Road 835 Project is complete, Broyles said they would begin working on reclaiming several roads in District I.
"The paving contractors have been in and out, he's got quite of bit of work done already on the paving list," he said. "He's done work in all four districts, and in District III, I'd say he's probably about 75% done."
On Tuesday, the commission also approved giving Commission President Ricky Harcrow and Administrator Matt Sharp the authority to execute the Alabama Department Of Transportation Funding Agreement.
Of the agreement, Luther said House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter was able to procure $350,000 of state bridge funds from ALDOT towards road projects in the town of Ider, Valley Head and the City of Henagar.
"I appreciate Ledbetters' work on getting the $350,000 of extra funding from the state for Ider, Henagar and Valley Head," said District I Commissioner Shane Wooten.
He said the work that will be done on the roads in those areas is going to help the residents "tremendously," as he personally thanked Ledbetter for his work.
District III Commissioner and Pro-Tem Chris Kuykendall announced an open meeting/work session will be held on Tuesday, July 26, at 10 a.m. at the Activities Building regarding the Emergency Communications Bid.
"Originally we intended to discuss the bid for an upgrade of the county communication system," he said. "It was determined that it was in the best interest of all concerned to actually have a work session to discuss this further and make sure that all involved have their questions answered and that we feel comfortable proceeding."
Kuykendall reminded the public to bear in mind that the county has already committed $2M toward the project. The purpose of the session is to get a better idea of what their concerns are.
The commission also:
• accepted awarding the Liquid Calcium Chloride Bid to Southeastern Road Treatment.
• approval to forward the following damaged claims to CRS, the county insurance carrier: (1) Yani Ramero for two busted tires and rims on county road 86. (2) David Kilgore for a busted windshield along county road 85.
• approved the following correction officers, John Swinford to replace Cole Jackson, Christy Glass to replace Zach Bell, and Hunter Walker to replace Anthony Ciganek.
• approved the following jail promotion, hires and transfers: promote Dawson Bobo from corrections officer (CO) Sergeant to replace Brandon Vaughn who resigned; hire Suzanne Woodall as CO to replace Devin Harris who resigned, hire Alan Lawson as CO to replace Kaitlyn Waldrop who resigned, hire Phyllis Norton as CO to replace Lee Meadows vacant position; accepted resignations of CO's Hunter Walker and Kristopher McCormick and the transferred Justin Bailey from CO to transport officer
• approved the following hires and transfers for the sheriff’s office: hired Sydney McKay as PT dispatcher to replace Laci McCarter's PT position (after she was promoted last month to FT), transferred Richie Goldin from PT Henagar SRO to PT Investigator to replace Eric Tidmore's PT position (after he was promoted to FT last month), hired Danny Bryan as PT SRO to replace Richie Goldin at Henagar, hired Kristy West as FT SRO at Crossville (This was previously held by PT SRO Chip Richards. Sherry Johnson was a full-time SRO last year at Valley Head. She retired and works part-time at Ruhama now. Lamar Bray works as a part-time SRO at Valley Head now).
• accepted the Insolvents, Errors, and Taxes in Litigation Resolution.
• approved hiring Daniel Dobbs as the new Transit Assistant position for the Rural Public Transportation System.
DeKalb County Commission President Ricky Harcrow was absent from Tuesday's meeting.
The DeKalb County Commission’s next meeting is on Aug. 9, 2022, at the Activities Building at 10 a.m.
