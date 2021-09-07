DeKalb Primary Care welcomes Dr. Katie Woods, M.D.

DeKalb Primary Care welcomes Dr. Katherine “Katie” Woods to their team.
Woods is a native of Pisgah, Alabama, and a graduate of Pisgah High School, something she has in common with longtime family medicine physician Ricky Deerman, M.D., who she joins at DeKalb Primary Care in Rainsville.
“I’m looking forward to having an additional physician in Rainsville; up until now, I have been the only physician in my practice,” said Deerman, who has been providing care in Rainsville since 1988. “Dr. Woods brings another family medicine doctor who also has a focus in additional women’s gynecological services to the growing Rainsville area. I’m also excited that she is an Alabama native.”
As a practicing Family Medicine physician, Woods treats a wide range of acute sicknesses and chronic conditions such as diabetes, asthma, COPD, and hypothyroidism, among others, and she is most looking forward to “giving back” to the community she was raised in.
“PCPs are gateways to healthcare for many, especially in a rural area,” Woods said. “I love treating the whole person and developing trusting relationships with my patients. This way, I can help patients meet their healthcare goals and preventative care to help patients live fuller, longer lives.”
Woods earned her Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Alabama in Huntsville in 2011 and then attended the Rural Medicine Program at Auburn University before going on to earn her Master of Public Health from UAB School of Public Health and her medical degree from the UAB School of Medicine in 2018. She recently completed her three-year residency with UAB Huntsville Family Medicine Residency Program. She is a member of the Alabama Academy of Family Physicians.
Woods said her favorite part of being a physician is the people she gets to help and that she is committed to a philosophy of giving her best self to each patient. “It’s important to me to make patient care my priority, with being open and honest,” she said. “A strong patient/physician relationship is essential to being able to provide quality medical care in this community setting. Every patient needs something different; I try to treat all of my patients as how I would treat my family or myself.”
Woods is looking forward to practicing medicine in Rainsville and working at DeKalb Primary Care. “After getting to know the folks at DeKalb Regional Medical Center and Dr. Deerman, I appreciate and agree with how they put patient care needs first. I’ve been very impressed with our local healthcare system and the advances made lately.”
Woods is excited to be back close to her family, and enjoys cooking (sometimes), attending church and spending time with her dog Kevin.
Woods is currently accepting new patients. DeKalb Primary Care is located at 83 George Wallace Drive, Rainsville. To make an appointment, call 256-638-1181.
