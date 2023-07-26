DeKalb County tourism revenue continues to rise

DeKalb County Tourism Association Executive Director John Dersham came to the Fort Payne City Council last week, bearing good news.
“Last year, visitors to DeKalb County, just DeKalb County – people who do not have a zip code or address located in DeKalb County – spent $163 million in DeKalb County, in our campgrounds, in our hotels, in our motels. They had to have been here and spent the night in one of our lodging facilities,” he said.
“We have beautiful campgrounds. We have beautiful state parks, we’ve got great hotels. We’re getting more.
“It’s amazing because that has doubled in nine years – those dollars,” Dersham said. "So it’s incredible, and I have to thank you guys. Your support over the years and appropriating some dollars that we use exclusively for advertising on television and radio.
“With things like this, television and radio, we focus on the out-of-towners. They’re going to come from an address that isn’t here.
“Full-page ads in travel magazines,” Dersham said, showing council members an example. “Who wouldn’t want to come?
“They all want to come, and they’re here and we’re glad to have them.”
“COVID helped the small leisure destinations like us,” he explained. People want a break, but they don’t want to be in a big place with big crowds. “Being at a campground, or a cabin, walking or hiking, just being able to feel free and not be around a lot of people,” appealed to tourists, he said.
“We’ve had growth every year except for the great recession. We went down one of those years,” he said. “And (with) 9/11 we had a slight drop, when the world changed with 9/11. Every other year we’ve had fantastic growth.”
Dersham said he saw no reason for it to stop, with all that’s going on in the area. The area is well-maintained, it’s attractive and visitors compliment it, he said. There’s more going on downtown than ever before and unoccupied spaces are being filled.
He said he appreciated those revenue numbers, because it’s a lot of money.
“And remember, it’s dollars earned somewhere else, spent here,” Dersham said. “We didn’t pay for them to go to school or to pick up their trash. They just come, they spend, they enjoy themselves and they go back and tell their friends.”
Dersham said needs more hotels. During the summer months, and from Boom Days in September, on through October – during June Jam, and sometimes during Alabama Fan Appreciation Week, he said “we’ve got people going to adjacent counties.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.