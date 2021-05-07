The Fort Payne City Council presented Evan McPherson with a key to the city during Tuesday’s meeting.
McPherson, who signed on as a kicker with the University of Florida starting in 2019, was recently chosen as the 149th pick in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft
and will play for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Prior to his college career, McPherson kicked and punted for Fort Payne High School for five years.
Mayor Brian Baine read the following statistics for McPherson’s football career so far:
• Five-year starter at Fort Payne High School
• First team all-state kicker his senior year
• Selected to play in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game
• Selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando
• Holds the record for the longest field goal in Alabama high school football history with a 60-yard field goal in his senior year.
• He held eight scholarship offers out of high school
• Played and started three seasons for the University of Florida Gators
• During his freshman through junior years, he was awarded SEC Freshman of the Week twice
• He was also awarded SEC Special Teams Player of the Week once
• 149 of 150 extra points, 99.3%
• 51 of 60 field goals, 85%, which is the first in SEC history for career field goal percentage
• College career-long field goal of 55 yards
“I’ll be forever grateful to call this place my home, and when someone asks me where I’m from, I say Fort Payne, AL proudly,” Mcpherson said on Tuesday.
He thanked the council for all they do for the city and said he is very blessed to receive the honor.
The council also:
• approved the minutes from the April 20, 2021 regular meeting and April 27, 2021 special-called meeting.
• adopted Ordinance 2021-08, setting the speed limit from 45th Street to 55th Street on Gault Ave N to 35 mph and establishing a school zone with a limit of 25 mph during school hours.
• Executive Director of DeKalb County Economic Development Authority Jimmy Durham addressed the council on the Plasman construction project, saying the project would be a $6,498,301 capital investment. The council unanimously adopted Resolution 2021-19, granting tax abatements to Plasman Corp.
• approved to add two speed tables on Hiawatha Drive NW.
• approved a budget adjustment for the Parks and Recreation Department at $15,000 for a public basketball court.
• approved a budget adjustment for the Sanitation Department at $68,000 for pay adjustments.
• approved the curbing request from resident Amy Jo Hill at 460 Elm Street.
• approved a budget adjustment for the Police Department at $520 for a study on the interior remodeling of the building.
• authorized bids for a new sewer pump.
• announced the annual Back to School Sales Tax Holiday will be July 16-18, 2021.
