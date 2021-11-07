Deadline to use Farmers Market vouchers approaching

The deadline to use the Farmers Market Nutrition Program vouchers is Nov. 15, 2021.
The vouchers are redeemed by purchasing fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs from Farmers Market Nutrition Program participants.
DeKalb County Transportation and Council on Aging Director Emily McCamy said she recently received news from the Farmers Market Authority of Alabama about how successful the program vouchers have been in DeKalb County.
“Over 1,000 seniors in DeKalb County have received Farmers Market Vouchers from the state this year,” she said.
“That totals to $30,000 in vouchers that they can use at approved Farmers Market of Alabama roadside stands and Farmers Markets.”
McCamy said so far, only 60% of the distributed vouchers have been used.
“That percentage is about average for the other counties’ usage in the state too,” she said.
Per the Alabama Farmers Market Authority, the FMNP provides a direct tie between production agriculture and nutrition by allowing seniors to buy wholesome local produce directly from farmers.
“This government program helps low-income Alabama residents age 60 and older fresh fruits and vegetables,” said McCamy.
“[Vouchers] can only be used to purchase produce that was grown in the county they are being used. So, this is a great way to support local farmers and feed those that need it.”
All markets are self-governing, and it’s important to note the markets’ days and hours of operation by inquiring locally for exact opening and closing dates.
Below are the links to the local farmers market for the 2021 season:
• Farmers Markets - https://bit.ly/3EH8UdB
• Roadside Stands - https://bit.ly/2ZZ0E9V
“Make sure you visit them before Nov. 15,” McCamy said. “Keep in mind that some Farmers Markets and Roadside stands may close before Nov. 15. Don’t wait until it is too late.”
Participants may visit www.fma.alabama.gov for a full list of redemption sites in their area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.