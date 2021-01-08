Jason Barnett swears in as DeKalb County Superintendent

The DeKalb County Board of Education swore in Superintendent Jason Barnett for his second term during Thursday night’s board meeting.
Incumbent Barnett ran unopposed for re-election during the Nov. 3 General Election.
Administering the oath of office to Barnett Thursday night was Ninth Judicial Circuit Judge Andrew Hairston.
“Let me say, I appreciate Dr. Barnett inviting me here to do this. We are living in a crazy world. I think we can all agree on that this afternoon, but I am proud to know someone like Dr. Barnett is here taking care of our children and one day will be taking care of my children,” said Hairston.
Taking the opportunity to speak during the swearing-in ceremony, Hairston mentioned Barnett is excited about the school system during his private time as he is while he is working and attending board meetings.
“We are lucky to have somebody that cares as much as he does. We go to lunch or hang out and all he wants to talk about is the school system,” Hairston said. “We need more people like Dr. Barnett and I am proud to be here, thank yall for supporting the schools and supporting him.”
Barnett swore to uphold the United States and Alabama Constitution and execute the position of superintendent of DeKalb County to the best of his abilities.
“It's an honor to be sworn in for my second term,” said Barnett. “I love what I do and I am proud of the last four years and what we’ve been able to accomplish.”
He said looking back over the accomplishments and work the school board and its employees have accomplished over the last four years, there is no doubt people have been supportive of the current board and the previous board, the schools, faculty and employees.
“We couldn’t do anything without the people in the schools working,” Barnett said. “I am thankful for this opportunity, very blessed to be able to be the superintendent of DeKalb County Schools and I am excited about where we are going to go.”
He also expressed a heartfelt thank you to his family for their support as he continues to serve the students and communities of DeKalb County.
“My wife, Leah, couldn't do it without her. She takes on so much of our responsibilities at home while I am working,” said Barnett. “She’s so supportive, and to know she's always on my corner and has my back is so important when you have a job like this.”
Board members Carol Hiett, Monty Darwin, Chris Andrews, chairman Randy Peppers and vice-chairman Robert Elliott, took the opportunity to commend Barnett for his work and dedication over the last four years.
“As we swear in Dr. Barnett for another four-year term, I just want to say he does take his job seriously and we appreciate everything he does,” said Peppers.
Vice-Chairman Robert Elliot echoed other board members' congratulatory sentiments, adding he appreciates Barnett's availability, work ethic, and trust.
“I am proud of the progress we’ve made and I look forward to the progress that's yet to be made in the next four years,” Barnett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.