Tigers for Tomorrow has a Guardian Angel this holiday season. Angels in Distress has awarded the preserve up to a $50,000 matching grant.
The match ends on December 31 2021. The organization is starting its Peace on Earth Matching Grant Fundraiser and encourages the community to help them reach this goal. The funds from the matching grant will help them redesign the wolf annex to accommodate more wolf dogs and will also help with animal needs throughout the winter months
This year, year-end donations will count twice as much. If you give $10, it is matched as a $20 donation. A little goes a long way when everyone chips in.
Where to donate:
• Facebook @TFTatUntamedMountain
• Our website: www.tigersfortomorrow.org
• Regions Bank: Tigers for Tomorrow Matching Funds Account
• In-person at the gift shop
• Mail checks to Tigers for Tomorrow, 708 Co Rd 345, Attalla, AL 35954
About Tigers for Tomorrow: We are a 501(c)3 non-profit wild animal preserve and last stop home to over 160 animals. Our Mission is to uphold the highest standards of care and respect for native and exotic animals in need of a secure and permanent home. As a wild animal preserve and rescue, we are open to the community as an environmental education learning center and outdoor recreational destination for the entire family.
