22-year-old Fort Payne man arrested for rape

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — A Fort Payne man was arrested on a rape charge last Friday.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office had received information earlier last week that an individual had committed a sexual act with a minor.
After an investigation by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Jason Bolt, 22, of Fort Payne, was arrested on a charge of Rape, 2nd Degree.
“This is a great job on the part of our investigators when it comes to protecting our children from predators,” Sheriff Nick Welden said. “No matter what current events are taking place, this must always be one of our top priorities. I’d like to remind the public to never hesitate to contact us if they know of any such acts taking place. You can call us any time at (256)845-3801 and the information will be passed along to our investigative team. God bless.”
