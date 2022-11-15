Marked for Life readies food distribution

Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine and Marked for Life Ministries Director Logan LeGrande were among the volunteers who turned out on a rainy Saturday to distribute food, coordinated by Kudzu Millworks and One Gen Away. Marked for Life plans its own effort to feed the hungry this coming Saturday. 

 Steven Stiefel | Times-Journal

Marked for Life Ministries is preparing to move into a new location as the nonprofit evangelical prepares for a distribution of Thanksgiving food baskets this Saturday, Nov. 19, at the VFW Fairgrounds. 

In a Facebook post this week, Marked for Life shared a photo of a “coming soon” sign erected at the new location, which is across from Glenwood Cemetery. Additional details about the new location will be forthcoming. For now, they are entirely focused on successfully executing the annual Baskets of Blessings Project.

