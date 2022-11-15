Marked for Life readies food distribution

Marked for Life Ministries is preparing to move into a new location as the nonprofit evangelical prepares for a distribution of Thanksgiving food baskets this Saturday, Nov. 19, at the VFW Fairgrounds.
In a Facebook post this week, Marked for Life shared a photo of a “coming soon” sign erected at the new location, which is across from Glenwood Cemetery. Additional details about the new location will be forthcoming. For now, they are entirely focused on successfully executing the annual Baskets of Blessings Project.
No preregistration is required for the basket distribution. Each participating vehicle will receive one basket with a full Thanksgiving meal including a frozen turkey, frozen pie, rolls, green beans, stovetop dressing, mac & cheese, instant mashed potatoes, gravy, and cranberry sauce. The event begins at 7:30 a.m. and lasts until all baskets are distributed. The fairgrounds are located at 151 18th Street NE in Fort Payne.
Marked for Life will also deliver fresh Thanksgiving meals on Nov. 19 to people who are unable to travel or unable to prepare a meal at home from the frozen ingredients. Signups are required to participate in the homebound meals portion, with information available at https://www.iammarkedforlife.com/basketsofblessings.
“The need is greater than ever before,” said Logan LeGrande, the executive director for Marked For Life, which is now hosting the ninth-annual community meal. Ministry Coordinator Kelli Gardner from the Marked For Life office has been involved with Baskets of Blessings for years.
LeGrande was among the dozens who volunteered last Saturday as Kudzu Millworks and One Gen Away coordinated their fourth food giveaway, also at the VFW Fairgrounds. The long line of cars, six lanes wide, illustrate the greatness of the need during difficult economic times as the country struggles to recover from long COVID-19, supply chain disruptions, high gas prices and inflation.
Donations are needed to help feed the people. To donate, log on to https://www.iammarkedforlife.com/basketsofblessings, call (888) 789-4673, or mail checks to 601 Gault Ave N, #17, Fort Payne, AL 35967. Year-round Marked For Life Ministries feeds thousands of DeKalb County residents through Deliver Hope Projects.
Marked for Life Ministries is more than simply a nonprofit evangelical outreach. The organization’s Hope Center offers spiritual, emotional, and physical assistance to those in need—help with food, clothing, life skills training, job resources, spiritual discipleship, and more.
In moments of desperation, they provide gently used clothing to those in need of items, provide access to food, and offer financial classes, career procurement, resume writing, GED classes and other essential needs.
The efforts are intended to break the cycle of poverty and launch those in need into society with the conviction of belief that poverty doesn’t have to last forever.
This year is their first as a support agency for the United Giver’s Fund of DeKalb County, which raises funds during a six-week period each fall. All of the money raised stays in DeKalb County. For more information on the United Givers Fund or to donate, visit https://www.ugfdekalb.org/ or call (256) 845-4006.
