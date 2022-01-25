The University of Alabama awarded 2,362 degrees during its fall commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10-11, 2021.
Local students receiving honors:
• Jennifer Barnett of Fort Payne received a Doctor of Philosophy
• Allie Jett of Fort Payne received a Bachelor of Arts
• Benjamin Williamson of Rainsville received a Bachelor of Science
A total of 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).
• Mary Patton of Collinsville was named to the Presidents List list.
• Sarah Patton of Collinsville was named to the Presidents List list.
• Emily Thrower of Collinsville was named to the Deans List list.
• Claire Barwick of Crossville was named to the Deans List list.
• Morgan Crisson of Crossville was named to the Deans List list.
• Kolton Ray of Crossville was named to the Presidents List list.
• Haley Stephens of Crossville was named to the Deans List list.
• Will Abbott of Fort Payne was named to the Deans List list.
• Olivia Akins of Fort Payne) was named to the Presidents List list.
• Kaitlin Bruce of Fort Payne was named to the Presidents List list.
• Natalie Friery of Fort Payne was named to the Presidents List list.
• Lexiss Gallegos of Fort Payne was named to the Deans List list.
• Sarah Jones of Fort Payne was named to the Presidents List list.
• Brandy Martinez of Fort Payne was named to the Deans List list.
• Kailey New of Fort Payne was named to the Presidents List list.
• Micah Simpson of Fort Payne was named to the Deans List list.
• Emma Hilley of Fyffe was named to the Deans List list.
• Zackery Nelson of Geraldine was named to the Deans List list.
• Madison Farmer of Henagar was named to the Presidents List list.
• Alanna Paschal of Henagar was named to the Deans List list.
• Andrew Whited of Henagar was named to the Deans List list.
• Dillon Cook of Ider was named to the Presidents List list.
• Katelyn Wells of Ider was named to the Deans List list.
• Selena Stewart of Rainsville was named to the Presidents List list.
• Elizabeth Titshaw of Rainsville was named to the Deans List list.
• Cade Willingham of Rainsville was named to the Deans List list.
• Sophia Williamson of Rainsville was named to the Presidents List list.
• Ashley Morales of Valley Head was named to the Deans List list.
