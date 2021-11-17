During the month of October, there were 31 arrested on drug related charges.
On Friday, Oct. 1, DeKalb County deputies assisted DHR on a call on County Road 866 in the Shiloh area. While at the residence, deputies found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Randi Mariah Thomas, 25, of Fyffe, and Corey Joseph Nellis, 22, of Fyffe, were both charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Derrick Lynn Martin, 36, of Rainsville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and a FTA warrant. Narcotics agents were called in to assist.
Also on Friday, DCSO deputies, along with Narcotics agents, conducted a traffic stop on County Road 479. During the stop, the driver was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. John Gregory Smith, 51, of Altoona, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs.
Again, on Friday, DeKalb County Narcotics agents went to a residence on Road 1918 in Crossville after receiving several complaints of marijuana being sold out of the residence. During a search, ½ pound of marijuana was seized, as well as, one marijuana plant and several firearms. Randall Eugene Horton, 50, of Crossville, and Tina Darlene Wheeler McGowan, 48, of Crossville, were both charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Saturday, Oct. 2, officers with the Powell Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 35 in Powell identifying the driver as having active felony warrants. After a search, the driver was found to be in possession of prescription medication that he did not have a prescription for. A firearm was also found, which the driver is forbidden to possess. Robert Bradley Wright, 49, of Section, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (x2), Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (x2), and Pistol Possession, Drunk/Addict. Narcotics agents were called in to assist.
On Saturday, Oct.2, DeKalb County deputies went to a residence on AL Hwy 68 in Crossville after receiving tips that an individual with outstanding warrants had been staying there. During a search, deputies found methamphetamine and marijuana. John F. Perry, 41, of Ashville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st, and 5 FTA warrants. Narcotics agents were called in to assist.
On Sunday, Oct. 3, officers with Mentone Police Department, along with DeKalb County deputies, conducted a traffic stop in Mentone on County Road 89. The driver of the vehicle was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Charles Wayne Clowdus, 37, of Chattanooga, TN, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Narcotics agents were called in to assist.
Also, on Sunday, officers with Crossville Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 68 near Union Grove Road in Crossville. During a search, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found. Travis McKinley Stanford, 33, of Crossville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Narcotics agents were called in to assist.
On Monday, Oct. 4, officers with Henagar Police Department conducted a traffic stop on AL Hwy 40 in Henagar. Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a firearm was found in the vehicle. Nathen Lee Koger, 38, of Geraldine, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Carrying Pistol Unlawfully. Narcotics agents were called in to assist.
On Tuesday, Oct. 5, DeKalb County Narcotics agents went to two residence in Sylvania on Industrial Lane after receiving several complaints of drug activity. Between the two separate residences, marijuana, LSD, mushrooms and drug paraphernalia were found. Preston Alexander Essex, 21, of Sylvania, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Cody Lance McIntosh, 22, of Sylvania, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (x2) and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Again, on Tuesday, DeKalb County Narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop on Chitwood Ave in Fort Payne. During a search, approximately ½ oz of methamphetamine, several prescription pain pills and drug paraphernalia was found. Charles Edward McKinney, 52, of Fort Payne, was charged with Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance (x4), Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (x2), and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Jennifer Leann Wilson, 29, of Rainsville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (x2), Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance (x2), and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Thursday, Oct. 7, DeKalb County Narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop near the county line on Hwy 35. Both the driver and passenger were found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Christopher Joseph Martin, 47, of Powell, and Tabitha Ann Martin, 38, of Powell, were both charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On the same day, DeKalb County Narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop on AL Hwy 35 in Rainsville. The driver was found to be in possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Cephas Dewayne Dotley, 62, of Fort Payne, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Negotiating Worthless Instrument, and 4 FTA warrants.
Also, on Thursday, DeKalb County Narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 35 in Rainsville. During a search of the vehicle, marijuana and prescription pain medication were found. Marty Alan Outlaw, 58, of Fyffe, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Jesse James Outlaw, 20, of Fyffe, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Again, on Thursday, DeKalb County Narcotics agents identified a subject they knew had an outstanding warrant at a café in Powell. Jerry Bruce Galloway, Jr, 45, of Fyffe, was arrested for Escape 3rd.
On Wednesday, Oct. 13, DeKalb County deputies conducted a traffic stop on AL Hwy 40 in Henagar, finding the driver to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Johnathon Brian Jackson, 42, of Grant, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Narcotics agents were called in to assist.
On Thursday, Oct. 14, DeKalb County deputies conducted a traffic stop on County Road 10 in the Aroney area, finding the driver to be in possession of methamphetamine, oxycodone and drug paraphernalia. Sarah Davis, 39, of Boaz, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (x2), Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Narcotics agents were called in to assist.
On Monday, Oct. 18, DeKalb County Narcotics agents along with, DeKalb County deputies, conducted a traffic stop on AL Hwy 75 in Ider. The driver was found to be in possession of approximately 29 grams of methamphetamine, as well as having active warrants. Maddison Mary-Schae Pruitt, 22, of Ider, was charged with Trafficking in Any Illegal Drug, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and 3 FTA warrants.
On Tuesday, Oct. 19, DeKalb County deputies, along with Officers from Crossville Police Department, conducted a traffic stop on AL Hwy 68 in Crossville. During the stop, the driver was found to be in possession of methamphetamine. Macey West, 22, of Crossville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Narcotics agents were called in to assist.
Also, on Tuesday, DeKalb County Narcotics agents conducted a traffic stop on County Road 72. Methamphetamine was found during a search of the vehicle. Heath Allen Haney, 37, of Valley Head, and Michael Vence Wooden, 31, of Fyffe, were both charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Thursday, Oct. 21, DeKalb County Narcotics agents were called after a search of a residence was done by a State Probation Officer who found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the residence. Nathan Gary McDaniel, 43, of Fyffe, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Parole Violation.
On Friday, Oct. 22, DeKalb County deputies conducted a traffic stop on AL Hwy 75 and County Road 27 in Sylvania, seizing 67 bottles of ZAZA. Kumar Patel Brijesh, 47, of Fort Payne, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Beverage.
On Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, officers with the Henagar Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop resulting in a short pursuit before the driver lost control and wrecked. A firearm, approximately 13 oz. of methamphetamine and approximately 74 grams of marijuana were found in the vehicle. Kenneth Colton Tripp, 27, of Ider, was charged with Reckless Endangerment, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st, and Trafficking in Any Illegal Drug. DeKalb County Narcotics agents were called in to assist.
Also, on Tuesday, DeKalb County deputies seized several bags of edibles containing THC and a firearm during a traffic stop on County Road 24 in Crossville. Richard Garcia, 18, of Albertville, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st, Pistol, Concealed Without Permit, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. DeKalb County Narcotics agents were called in to assist.
“I would like to thank Powell Police Department, Mentone Police Department, Crossville Police Department, Henagar Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies and Narcotics agents, as well as DHR and State Probation Officers, in their help with getting this poison off the streets of DeKalb County,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “I am so proud of the amazing working relationship we all have here in DeKalb County, not only between the other law enforcement agencies, but with the citizens as well. There are so many times that a case would take longer to solve or may never be solved if not for the tips coming from our citizens.”
