Service through speech

DeKalb County native and 1978 Sylvania High School graduate Jay Allen grew up around the Henagar/Sylvania area.
Sergeant Allen, a cryptologic linguist, began her military service at the age of 20 when she enlisted and joined the United States Air Force in 1980.
According to Allen, she was enrolled in college and had taken her basic courses when she decided to join the Air Force.
“I actually signed the paper in February of 1980, three weeks after Iranian hostages were taken,” she said.
Allen served in the Air Force from 1980-1984. She was a cryptologic linguist in the intelligence field.
“I recorded and transcribed live transmissions from a target country,” she said.
Although when she first began her career in the military, she was in the field of open electronics, while at basic training, everyone was given a language test.
“I did really well on it,” she said.
Due to her performance on the test, Allen was asked if she would be interested in learning a foreign language.
“I said yes because I’ve always been interested in it,” Allen said.
She was arbitrarily assigned Mandarin Chinese as her foreign language and was sent to the Defense Language Institute in Monterey, California.
“I am not going to lie to you; I struggled the whole time I was there. I worked with a training instructor who was a Marine, and when I graduated, he had tears in his eyes and said, ‘you were supposed to have failed out,’” Allen said.
She said graduating from the Defense Language Institute was one of the proudest days of her life.
“They expected me to fail out, and I made it.”
Upon completing her basic training and graduating from the Defense Language Institute, Allen was sent to Goodfellow Air Force Base in San Angelo, Texas, for six months of technical training.
“I was in service a year-and-a-half before I was at my first duty station,” said Allen.
Allen was station in Kedena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, for 18 months, and she also had a 45-day temporary assignment to the Philippines in Southeast Asia.
During her stay in Japan, Allen said she experienced two typhoons because Okinawa “gets a lot of them.”
“I was stuck in the barracks twice, but I was young, and when you're that young, you don’t realize the severity,” she said.
While in the Philippines, she said it was the first time she had seen children begging in the streets.
Allen said there were more men than there were women, but in her field, there were probably many more women than you would find in other areas.
“When I was in, women were not allowed to fly. The men in our field flew on spy planes, but we were not allowed to do that at that time,” said Allen.
She is glad she joined, and pleased with her years of service.
“I was just a little country girl. I flew on my first airplane when I joined,” she said.
Allen said due to her Southern accent, people would often ask ‘say talk Jan’ and treated her like their little sister.
“Some people weren’t that lucky, but I was,” she said.
Upon returning from deployment in Okinawa, Allen was sent to the National Security Agency located in Fort Meade, Maryland.
“When I went to NSA, I was working in a field that wasn’t mine as an analyst,” said Allen.
One of the aspects she enjoyed about her field was getting to know the other branches of services.
“I was in the Air Force, stationed on an Army base, and lived in the Navy dorms during my temporary assignment [in the Philippines],” she said.
During her years of service, she visited the Pacific Ocean for the first time, saw her first celebrity and flew for the first time.
According to Allen, one problem with being in her field of work was developing headaches and earaches after listening to the radio for hours.
“When I first enrolled, I had above-normal hearing, and when I came out, I did not,” she said.
Due to her exceptionally good hearing, she once picked up a transmission that no other person in the building could hear, she said.
She has measurable hearing loss from the job, and later she was also diagnosed with meniere's disease.
Three years ago, Allen was seen by a retired Army physician who scolded her and also encouraged her to apply for benefits to which she was entitled.
She said the doctor commented on the fact that female veterans often don’t apply to get their benefits.
“I am not a war veteran, so I thought I didn’t get benefits, but because I had a permanent job-related injury, I do get some benefits,” Allen said.
Allen is currently 98 percent deaf on her left ear and is disabled due to the meniere's disease.
“I have 20 percent service-related injuries, and I was provided with a hearing aid,” she said.
After completing her years of service, Allen returned home. She was employed at Earthgrains and later worked in sock mills.
Currently, Allen resides in Collinsville with her sister. Although she used to spend a lot of time alone and felt isolated, through another female veteran, she was told about the many services and programs available through the Fort Payne Senior Center.
“I have started coming here, and it’s just changed my life,” said Allen.
Today, Allen is a member of various Facebook groups for people that were stationed at Kedena Air Base and former stations where she served.
Allen said her military experience exposed her to various cultures and broadened her outlook on life.
