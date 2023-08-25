A Rainsville man has been sentenced to 20-years in prison after a jury found him guilty in May of electronic solicitation of a child, according to the Ninth Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.
Jeffrey Lane Broyles, 57, of Rainsville, was found guilty of Electronic Solicitation of a Child, and the sentence was imposed by Circuit Judge Jeremy Taylor. A Cherokee County jury returned their verdict Wednesday afternoon following 25 minutes of deliberation. Deputy District Attorney Brady Burns and Assistant District Attorney Stanna Guice prosecuted the case.
Broyles was arrested on October 17, 2022 after a month-long undercover investigation by members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in Cherokee County. Broyles was initially charged with Electronic Solicitation of a Child; further investigation led to additional charges in DeKalb County of Possession of Obscene Matter Containing Visual Depictions of Children. The DeKalb County charges remain pending and are set for trial in September.
Contributing to the investigation, arrest, and prosecution were officers with the Leesburg Police Department, the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Valley Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory, Fyffe Police Department, and the 9th Circuit District Attorney’s Office.
“In this case, officers working undercover intercepted a dangerous man as he initiated an online relationship with a 13-year-old girl,” District Attorney Summer Summerford said at the time of Broyles’ conviction. “It began with text messaging through various social media apps, and eventually progressed to him seeking in-person meetings. In this instance, fortunately, no child was harmed, but that isn’t always the case. We hope this conviction will serve as a reminder that the danger of online sexual predators is very real and it can come from anywhere.
“Please take care to ensure your children remain aware of online dangers and be proactive in monitoring and discussing these issues with them. We are extremely fortunate to have skilled, dedicated officers working undercover online to protect our community – and are grateful that thanks to their efforts in this case, another predator has been brought to justice.”
Electronic Solicitation of a Child is a Class B felony offense, which carries a range of punishment between 2 and 20 years in the state penitentiary. The conviction also renders Broyles subject to the Alabama Sex Offender Registration and Community Notification Act (SORNA), requiring him to register as a sex offender for life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.