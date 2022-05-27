DeKalb Decides

DeKalb County voters this week made a statement with this week’s Primary elections: “More of the same please.”
However, a couple of political newcomers will enter the county courthouse with new titles.
Dist. 24 State Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden and District 4 DeKalb County Commissioner Lester Black all won their Republican primaries and do not have Democratic opposition.
Ledbetter said he is “truly humbled by the support the people of District 24 have shown me on Election Day. I am honored to represent the people of DeKalb County and looking forward to the future.”
He has served as Majority Leader in the Alabama House of Representatives since 2017 and announced last June that he wants to seek the role of Speaker of the House after Dist. 25 Rep. Mac McCutcheon retires. If that happens, he will gain the power to decide many important rulings and decisions at a time when the Republican Party controls both chambers of the state legislature.
Both in DeKalb and statewide, Gov. Kay Ivey convincingly beat seven challengers in the GOP primary, getting 54% of the votes to avoid a runoff.
Ivey will face either
Democrat Yolanda Flowers or Malika Sanders-Fortier in the general election in November.
Probate Judge Ronnie Osborne said turnout for the election was low at 28.7% of the county’s 45,063 registered voters. A total of 12,912 ballots were cast, with 96% of voters participating in the Republican primary.
Several of the victors gave the glory to God once the results were tallied.
Sheriff Welden, who received 85% of the vote, dedicated his victory speech at the county courthouse to the memory of five Sheriff’s office personnel who died of COVID-19. He shared the story of how he recently gave away plates of chicken dinner to citizens in need yet still ended up with enough food when he arrived home.
“I tell you that because I’ve seen the Lord give more than any of us can ever give. My mind couldn’t comprehend how it ended up with six boxes of chicken when it should have been four, but I realized when you’re doing the right thing, who’s standing with you? [God] puts us in places that He uses us for and there’s no doubt in my mind, just like that day. The Lord can lead you. There’s over 10,000 people in this county that believe what we’re standing for and praise the Lord for that. Thank each and everyone of you. This is tough and ya’ll have done more than climb the mountain and press forward. We’ve been in some rough times, but I’ve seen the Lord give some people some things in the last few days and in the last few hours reminding of how much he needed him to do his work but how much we need to realize the work we’re doing is still His work,” Welden said.
Black encouraged everyone to work together to magnify the progress all can achieve when united.
Political newcomers Summer Summerford and Ron Saferite also thanked their supporters and promised to do their best as District Attorney and District 3 county commissioner.
After defeating former Rainsville Mayor Nick Jones by 53 percentage points, Summerford said, “Eight months ago, we started this campaign when we had about a two-week-old baby. We knew we were going to need lots and lots of prayers. We have felt those along the way. My husband Josh and I prayed on it and concluded that God led us there. This is what we were supposed to do with no promise of what success we might have but this was what we were supposed to do and we have felt peace about that the whole time no matter what would happen.”
Earlier, news broke of a massacre at a Texas school, leading her to add, “We were reminded again today of the evil that exists in the world and we have to be ready for it… There are wonderful people all over the place, and I have great appreciation now for anybody who comes and knocks on my door and tries to hand me a pamphlet. We hear all the time about how terrible and mean people are, but I’ve met a lot of good people.”
Saferite said he “never realized how much work goes into a campaign. I told my wife that win, lose or draw, I was ready for the day to get here, but I wanted to win and I’m glad I did. She asked me if I was nervous and I told her I was leaving it up to the Lord and hope that if it’s meant to be, it’s going to happen. I hope I can do what you expect me to do, and I’m going to do the best I can with what I’ve got to work with. I look forward to working with Lester and the other commissioners.”
In the races for county and state Republican Executive Committee seats, Chris Graben defeated D.L. Stiefel by 59% to 40% margins. Rodney Ivey and Ben West had 44% and 43% respectively. Royce Lader got 12% of that vote. Jeff McCurdy and Terry Wootten got 42% and 46% while Lader got 11% in that race.
Boyd Graben defeated Lacie Fricks 2,040 to 1,564 and Marshall Stiefel beat Brook Debter 1,979 to 1,595.
A runoff election is scheduled for June 21 for the Democratic gubernatorial race, state auditor’s race, Public Service Commission seats, Secretary of State, as well as that heated U.S. Senate primary to replace Richard Shelby, which pits Katie Britt against Mo Brooks. She won 44% statewide in a six person race.
