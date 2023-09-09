Obituary: Jerry H. Chitwood

Mr. Jerry H. Chitwood, age 81, of Richmond, KY passed away on August 7, 2023. He was born on December 14, 1941.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Margaret Ann Chitwood; daughters Toni Wagner (Tom) of Dayton, Ohio and Sherrie Robbins (George) of Richmond, KY; son Todd Chitwood (Kim) of Richmond, KY and step-son, Willie Joe Shirey III (Kim) of Fort Payne, AL; grandchildren, Nathan (Celeste), Lauren and Brian Urbanic, Ashley, Emily and Molly Robbins, Brandon and Justin Chitwood and Brock and Bayne Barrontine.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ruben James “R.J.” and Eva Lyra Reagan “Bobbie” Chitwood; brother Gavan Chitwood and grandchild Jared Chitwood.
Jerry’s career carried him away for many years. His final resting place in Alabama will be near his parents.
